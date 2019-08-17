Marvel: Crisis Protocol Miniature Game Releases Rulebook

Players interested in the Marvel: Crisis Protocol game can now check out its rulebook online. Earlier this month, Atomic Mass Games announced Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a new miniatures tabletop skirmish game. Players will build teams of Marvel heroes and villains and compete for Victory Points in scenarios partially chosen by each side. Not only will players get to utilize the superpowers of characters like Captain America or Doctor Octopus, players can also interact with the terrain, using it as cover or even tossing it at foes. The first player to collect 16 Victory Points (or defeat all of their opponent’s characters) wins the game.

Recently, Atomic Mass released the rulebook for Marvel: Crisis Protocol to give players a better idea of what they can expect when the game comes out this fall. The rulebook contains everything from how players set up individual scenarios to how characters move and fight during combat.

Each round of Marvel: Crisis Protocol is divided into three phases – the Power Phase, in which each character collects 1 Power (needed for certain superpowers and attacks), the Activation Phase where characters can take up to two actions, and then the Cleanup Phase, which is when Victory Points are tallied and players “reset” their characters for the following round.

The rulebook also explains how combat is resolved through the use of special 8-sided dice with different symbols on them. When a character attacks an opponent, they roll dice equal to an attack’s Strength, which is listed on the character’s card. Depending on the type of attack, the defender gets a number of dice based on the character’s Physical, Energy, or Mystical defense stat. Both players then roll their respective pool of dice and add up the number of successes on their dice. If either player rolls a “critical” on their dice, they roll an additional dice and add it to the pool. Damage is calculated by taking the difference of the number of attack successes to defense successes – if a defender has more successes than the attacker, than they take no damage, but they can still suffer from other negative effects.

You can read the full rulebook for Marvel: Crisis Protocol on Atomic Mass’s website. Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be released later this year.