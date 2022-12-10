Marvel: Crisis Protocol Finally Adds Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman is finally coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. This week, Atomic Mass Games officially revealed Spider-Woman and Agent Venom as the next two additions to its miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Both miniatures will be released in early 2023 as part of a single character pack. No details about Spider-Woman and Agent Venom's abilities were revealed, but both will be part of the Web Warriors affiliation. Spider-Woman will also likely be a member of HYDRA due to her double-agent background.

Atomic Mass Games also recently announced that Rhino would be coming to the game in early 2023, which will be part of the opposing Spider-Foes affiliation.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Atomic Mass Games also confirmed that the game's Crisis Cards, which form the specific scenarios played during matches, will receive an overhaul in 2023. In addition to six new maps, the Crisis Cards themselves have been re-formatted, mostly to remove single objective tokens that turn matches into a glorified game of keepaway. The Crisis Cards are available digitally now and will be released as a physical card pack in 2023.

