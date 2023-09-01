Marvel Dice Throne Sequel Brings In the X-Men

Marvel Dice Throne paired the already compelling gameplay of Dice Throne with the ever-popular world of Marvel to delightful results, and it didn't take long for Marvel Dice Throne to take the world by storm. Players had the chance to play as heroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, and more, but now Dice Throne has revealed the next chapter of the series, and it will bring in even more fan favorites. Today Dice Throne revealed that Marvel Dice Throne X-Men will be heading to Kickstarter on October 17th, though the project gets even better.

That's because Dice Throne announced a brand new cooperative experience titled Marvel Dice Throne Missions, and you can find out more about the core X-Men set and the new Missions cooperative mode when the game hits Kickstarter later this year. As for who should be in the set, well, I have all sorts of dream-list scenarios, but we do have a few facts about the original game to go on.

Coming to Kickstarter on October 17th! 🎲 pic.twitter.com/wAQJmZGVso — Dice Throne (@DiceThrone) September 1, 2023

The original Marvel Dice Throne featured 8 playable characters, which included Captain Marvel, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Loki, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange. These characters featured a mix of powers and ability sets, so it's likely the X-Men roster will follow suit, and the character list to choose from is expansive, to say the least. It's hard not to see major characters like Wolverine, Magneto, and Rogue making the cut, but with so many different skill sets to consider, we could see a very unique final roster.

For those unfamiliar with Dice Throne, whichever character you choose to play as will have five unique dice to roll, and those rolls allow you to attack your foes and activate your character's unique abilities on any given turn. Outside of the Marvel spinoff, you can choose from characters that range from Treants and Moon Elves to Gunslingers and Vampire Lords, and you can find the official description for Dice Throne below.

"A heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation. The game is played over a series of rounds where you will be rolling your hero's dice up to 3 times. You will use the combination of dice symbols or numbers to activate your hero's abilities to attack your opponent(s). Dice Throne is a game of intriguing dice, tactical card play, powerful heroes, and unique abilities.

It's a fast-paced 2-6 player combat game (1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all). Select from a variety of heroes that play and feel completely distinct from one another. Attack opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero's unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate's, or even your opponent's)."

Are you excited for Marvel Dice Throne X-Men? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and Marvel with me on Threads @MattAguilarCB!