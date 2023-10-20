Marvel Dice Throne X-Men Hits Kickstarter and Reveals Deadpool Hero Box, Stretch Goals, and More

Marvel Dice Throne combined the incredibly fun gameplay of the original with the vast and beloved Marvel Universe to stellar results (our full review can be found right here if you're curious), and now Roxley Games and The Op have partnered up again to give the X-Men their time in the spotlight. Marvel Dice Throne X-Men is now live on Kickstarter, and the campaign has already soared past its goal to the tune of over 2 million. Not only do fans get some of their favorite X-Men in the new game, but they also get a co-op mode that will have you facing some of the team's biggest villains, though that's not all. The campaign has also revealed the Deadpool Hero Box, which brings the lovable mercenary to the game in the most Wade way possible. More stretch goals have also been unlocked, and you can check out the Kickstarter campaign right here.

There will be 26 Funding Quests (stretch goals) throughout the campaign, and once all 26 have been unlocked, there will be no other quests. So far those include a Metal Curmudgeon Token for Deadpool, Translucent Acrylic FX for the Hero Sculps, a Vac Tray System upgrade for Dice Throne Missions, a Sauron Mission, a Thor and Miles Morales Balance Kit (Marvel Dice Throne), and Professor X and Archangel for Missions.

(Photo: Dice Throne)

The next goal is for the $2.25 million mark, and that will unlock a Green Goblin Mission. The last one to be revealed at the moment is set for $2.5 million, and that will bring She-Hulk and Captain America into the Missions Mode. A new stretch goal will be revealed on October 20th and each day after until all 26 have been revealed.

The Deadpool Deluxe Edition can be obtained for a $25 pledge, while Marvel Dice Throne Missions can be obtained for $60. The Limited Edition X-Men Battle Chest includes all of Marvel Dice Throne X-Men and a free promo pack, and that costs $99. To get all three sets together, you would need to go with a pledge of $169.

For those unfamiliar with Dice Throne, whichever character you choose to play as will have five unique dice to roll, and those rolls allow you to attack your foes and activate your character's unique abilities on any given turn. Outside of the Marvel spinoff, you can choose from characters that range from Treants and Moon Elves to Gunslingers and Vampire Lords, and you can find the official description for Dice Throne below.

"A heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation. The game is played over a series of rounds where you will be rolling your hero's dice up to 3 times. You will use the combination of dice symbols or numbers to activate your hero's abilities to attack your opponent(s). Dice Throne is a game of intriguing dice, tactical card play, powerful heroes, and unique abilities.

It's a fast-paced 2-6 player combat game (1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all). Select from a variety of heroes that play and feel completely distinct from one another. Attack opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero's unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate's, or even your opponent's)."

Will you be backing Marvel Dice Throne: X-Men on Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and Marvel with me on Threads @MattAguilarCB!