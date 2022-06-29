New Marvel Fighting Game From EA Potentially Leaked

Yesterday, we relayed word of a report that EA and Marvel were working on a new game together. The initial report makes no mention of what type of game this mystery project is, but a follow-up report from a different source does. The initial report came the way of Nick Baker, an industry insider and leaker best known for his Xbox information. The follow-up comes the way of The Thiny, a source best known for Mortal Kombat leaks. According to the latter, this mystery game is a fighting game.

Taking to Twitter, The Thiny relays word that according to the same source that leaked accurate information about Multiversus to him, the aforementioned pair are working on a fighting game. While most sources agree that NetherRealm Studios is working on Mortal Kombat 12, there have been rumblings of it working on a Marvel fighting game. In other words, there's now some conflicting information.

"According to a source, EA is working on a fighting Marvel game, and not NetherRealm," reads the tweet relaying the information. "Unsure how credible this source is but it comes similar to the Multiversus source."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but it's possible now that this mystery project is leaking it will be revealed sooner rather than later.

If EA and Marvel are working on a fighting game, it's unclear who the former has tasked with making said game, as it does not have a fighting game studio, with its closest candidate being EA Canada, the team responsible for the EA Sports UFC series. As you may know, fighting games are a very specialized genre. So, for another studio -- even EA Canada -- to transition to making a fighting game, let alone a Marvel fighting game, would be a big and risky call by all parties involved.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a wide range of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.