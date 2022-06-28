New Marvel Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

A new report has claimed that a video game associated with Marvel is currently in the works at publisher Electronic Arts. In recent years, Marvel Games has been pushing hard to create a number of different titles associated with its many iconic characters. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are just a handful of projects tied to the comic book brand that have come about lately. And while we already know about a couple of other titles related to Marvel that are now in development, EA is said to be making a game in this world as well.

According to video game industry insider Nick Baker, EA is in the process of creating a title associated with Marvel at this very moment. Shared on the XboxEra Podcast, Baker said that an anonymous source tipped him off about the project's existence. Sadly, Baker didn't say anything else about the game and wouldn't tease which character or teams the game could be associated with. It also wasn't said which studio within EA might be working on this title.

In a general sense, this wouldn't be a surprising collaboration to see come about whatsoever. Marvel Games has shown throughout the past couple of years that it's willing to work with a large number of video game publishers ranging from PlayStation, 2K Games, Square Enix, and more. Given that EA is one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, it shouldn't be shocking to see them land a deal with Marvel to develop a title associated with the brand.

As mentioned, we already know about a large number of Marvel projects that are currently slated to release in the future. Marvel's Midnight Suns, Marvel's Wolverine, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are all games that have been formally announced and will be released in the coming years. Outside of this, Skydance New Media and its creative director Amy Hennig revealed in late 2021 to be developing a title tied to Marvel as well. Assuming that this new report is accurate and EA has a Marvel project in the pipeline as well, it would only further verify that the coming years will be quite massive for Marvel with the gaming medium.

