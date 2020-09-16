Marvel's Spider-Man Fans Loving That Epic Miles Morales Bridge Sequence
PlayStation fans got some brand new footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales to drool over during the PlayStation Showcase, and this time around we got not jus cinematics but also some slick new gameplay. Included in that new footage is an action-packed bridge scene that definitely delivers some awesome Spidey action, but there is a particular moment that has fans buzzing, which happens to be the part where Spider-Man is attempting to keep the bridge together singlehandedly, which is very reminiscent of some of the Spider-Man films, especially Spider-Man: Homecoming, and you can see what people are saying starting on the next slide.
The PlayStation Blog released an official description of the new footage, which you can find below.
"Miles races to the bridge, and, using his explosive, new bio-electric venom and camouflage abilities, attempts to stop the Underground while protecting the citizens of Marvel’s New York City. But as Miles endeavors to rise to the challenge of becoming his own Spider-Man, he finds it’s not as easy as just having impressive new powers.
Beyond the thrilling gameplay, the gameplay video also shows off some of the amazing visuals that are available for the game on PS5. We are taking advantage of the next-generation in many more ways as well for the PS5. From the silky smooth targeted 60fps frame rate Performance Mode, to feeling the bio-electric venom energy course through your fingertips via the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller, to hearing Marvel’s New York surround you in lush 3D audio*, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a showpiece for the PlayStation 5. "
Hopefully we get to see even more of the game son, but in the meantime, you can hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions to the crazy bridge sequence.
Hold My Soda
While you might have thought the best Spider-Man bridge scene was featured in the films, the game wants to see if it can beat it.
TASM: "We have the best Spider-Man saves people on a bridge scene."
Miles Morales: "Hold my soda." (He's 15, so he can't drink beer yet.)— Irogen (@IronGamer15) September 16, 2020
"TASM: "We have the best Spider-Man saves people on a bridge scene."
Miles Morales: "Hold my soda." (He's 15, so he can't drink beer yet.)"prevnext
Did Ya'll See
Fans are excited to see Morales doing his superhero thing on the bridge.
but did yall see miles morales hero’ing on that collapsing bridge?? MY BOY IS HERE— a bubble in the belly of the monster (@KiingJerrd) September 16, 2020
"but did yall see miles morales hero’ing on that collapsing bridge?? MY BOY IS HERE"prevnext
Brute Strength
Others are pretty impressed at how strong Miles is in this new footage.
Did Miles Morales just bring together a bridge with brute strength?— Righteous Keitt (@RighteousKeitt) September 16, 2020
"Did Miles Morales just bring together a bridge with brute strength?"prevnext
A Shame
Not everyone is sold on the bridge scene though, and some were a bit bummed they went that route.
Miles Morales looks really good, no surprise there. A shame they couldn’t come up with something more unique for Miles than falling bridge though— John (@Tuffcooke_JB) September 16, 2020
"Miles Morales looks really good, no surprise there. A shame they couldn’t come up with something more unique for Miles than falling bridge though"prevnext
Mental
Others were dazzled by the actual animations and transitions in that scene.
The cutscene to gameplay transitions on the bridge in Miles Morales are freaking mental. Absolutely seamless— Gill (@GilluriaTTV) September 16, 2020
"The cutscene to gameplay transitions on the bridge in Miles Morales are freaking mental. Absolutely seamless"prevnext
Impressive
Others were impressed that Miles could somehow keep the bridge together and fight off 6 enemies at the same time.
can’t believe miles morales really collapsed a bridge trying to fight off 6 dudes— 💥 (@knockout_ned__) September 16, 2020
"can’t believe miles morales really collapsed a bridge trying to fight off 6 dudes"prevnext
Applause0comments
Others just had to applaud the spectacle of the sequence, and we can't argue with them.
Mentally applauding that bridge sequence in Miles Morales. Wow man XD #PS5Showcase— FedStation 5 (@FedGamer) September 16, 2020
"Mentally applauding that bridge sequence in Miles Morales. Wow man XD #PS5Showcaseprev