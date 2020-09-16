Marvel's Spider-Man Fans Loving That Epic Miles Morales Bridge Sequence

PlayStation fans got some brand new footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales to drool over during the PlayStation Showcase, and this time around we got not jus cinematics but also some slick new gameplay. Included in that new footage is an action-packed bridge scene that definitely delivers some awesome Spidey action, but there is a particular moment that has fans buzzing, which happens to be the part where Spider-Man is attempting to keep the bridge together singlehandedly, which is very reminiscent of some of the Spider-Man films, especially Spider-Man: Homecoming, and you can see what people are saying starting on the next slide.

The PlayStation Blog released an official description of the new footage, which you can find below.

"Miles races to the bridge, and, using his explosive, new bio-electric venom and camouflage abilities, attempts to stop the Underground while protecting the citizens of Marvel’s New York City. But as Miles endeavors to rise to the challenge of becoming his own Spider-Man, he finds it’s not as easy as just having impressive new powers.

Beyond the thrilling gameplay, the gameplay video also shows off some of the amazing visuals that are available for the game on PS5. We are taking advantage of the next-generation in many more ways as well for the PS5. From the silky smooth targeted 60fps frame rate Performance Mode, to feeling the bio-electric venom energy course through your fingertips via the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller, to hearing Marvel’s New York surround you in lush 3D audio*, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a showpiece for the PlayStation 5. "

Hopefully we get to see even more of the game son, but in the meantime, you can hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions to the crazy bridge sequence.