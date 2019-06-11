Marvel Games Creative Director Hints At Marvel’s Avengers Stan Lee Cameo

Now that fans have had their first official look at the upcoming Avengers game from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and more, there are still plenty of questions fans are seeking answers to. Of course, this is to be expected as the title is nearly a year away from launch, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to know more. Thankfully, this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo is in full swing, which means there will be panels galore featuring the creators of our favorite games and upcoming ones. During a recent Q&A with GameSpot, Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann touched on several topics revolving around Marvel’s Avengers and whether or not we can expect a cameo from the late, great Stan Lee.

During the interview, it was asked if Lee had a chance to record a cameo for Marvel’s Avengers, much like he did with Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. Rosemann essentially deflected it, but not before providing fans with a bit of hop. “Well, we can’t talk about that right now,” he said. Those words alone are enough to make fans ponder, but combined with the tone in which they were said, it’s seeming like we’ll be getting a cameo in the upcoming game. Fingers crossed, anyway.

As many of you know, the world lost the legendary comic book writer and editor last November. Since then, we’ve seen Lee make his last round of cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering Marvel’s Avengers has been in the works for some years, there is definitely a possibility that Lee was able to provide a cameo of sorts for the game. Either way, we will have to wait until next year to find out.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to arrive on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the upcoming title:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

