Midnight Suns Devs Explain the Hunter's Role In the Marvel Universe

✖

Marvel’s Midnight Suns allows players to guide the movements of established Marvel heroes during tactical combat, but players themselves will take on the role of a character known as “The Hunter.” This protagonist is a totally new hero that hasn’t been seen in previous games or source materials, and though the goal is to make a “real, authentic” character everyone will love within the game, Marvel Games’ Creative VP Bill Rosemann says “anything is possible” when it comes to the new Marvel hero being canonized elsewhere.

Rosemann and Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of the game’s big reveal to talk about the new and well-known characters and more. The pair had to address one big question regarding The Hunter: Why would people want to play as a new hero instead of one they already know?

“We always thought about what makes The Hunter important,” Solomon said. “If these absolute legends are going to look to the player, then what makes The Hunter important? And I think it really goes back to … a lot of where this starts is that The Hunter is the child of Lilith. Lilith is their actual mother, and that is the root of what makes Lilith interesting. That's the root of what makes The Hunter interesting because The Hunter is descended from darkness, and so they have this light and then they have this darkness in them.”

The protagonist’s connection to the game’s antagonist, Lilith, feeds into gameplay decisions. Solomon said players can choose abilities from dark and light branches as well as skills from the “power branch” which will all affect “how the other heroes relate to The Hunter.”

During the talk, we asked about the possibility of The Hunter appearing in Marvel comic somewhere which would bolster the hero’s existence within Marvel’s many varied works. It’s apparently not out of the question given how Marvel’s teams work together, but nothing’s set in stone yet.

“Anything is possible. We have such a good ... We're all one team at Marvel, right?” Rosemann said. “There's publishing, there's Marvel Studios, there's Marvel Games, and we all talk to each other. And we plan ahead and we share what we're doing. And we're all inspired by each other. So, who knows, who knows.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch in March 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.