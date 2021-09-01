Marvel's Midnight Suns Gameplay Trailer Released

✖

Marvel's Midnight Suns, the upcoming video game from 2K's Firaxis Games and Marvel Games announced at Gamescom 2021, showed off the first bit of gameplay in a new trailer revealed today. While it was known that the title would be a tactical role-playing game from the developers of the modern XCOM video games, the trailer indicates that it is actually moving pretty far from what one might assume to be the usual gameplay elements associated with an XCOM-like game.

While turn-based combat is absolutely in place for Marvel's Midnight Suns, it would appear that the title will largely be about taking the environment and team composition into account. The largest, most notable difference that folks might not have expected is the reliance on various ability cards. Combat in the video game allows players to pick three heroes and a bunch of different ability cards with a randomized hand of cards to start the battle. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

Deep dive into the gameplay experience of ‘Marvel’s @MidnightSuns’ - an epic tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. #DarknessFalls pic.twitter.com/uLippLz1UO — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) September 1, 2021

Here's how 2K describes Marvel's Midnight Suns, in case you missed it:

"Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her."

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Does the new gameplay reveal trailer make you excited to learn more? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!