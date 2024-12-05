Two More Marvel Rivals Characters Have Already Leaked

Marvel Rivals isn’t set to release until December 6th, but the game’s post-launch plans are already starting to leak. Art and details for two new playable characters have leaked online, giving us an idea of who to expect in the future. According to these leaks, Ultron and Mr. Fantastic will both be added to the game at some point down the line. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing how far along these characters are, or when we can expect to see their arrival. Still, as far as playable characters go, both of these sound very promising!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to @RivalsLeaks, Ultron will serve as a support character. Much of the villain’s gameplay will center around calling in drones to help other players, both offensively and defensively. Ultron’s Imperative: Firewall will call in drones to heal players that are within a certain range, while Imperative: Patch will call in a larger drone that follows a teammate and primarily heals them, while also healing other players that come into range. The character’s design seems to mostly borrow from the comics, but with some MCU elements for good measure.

Information about Mr. Fantastic’s design and gameplay also comes courtesy of @RivalsLeaks. It appears Reed will be part of the game’s Vanguard class, though that has not been confirmed at this time. The developers seem to be playing around with Reed’s stretching abilities, with Elastic Punch attacks and a Reflexive Rubber ability that lets Reed stretch himself out to absorb attacks and redirect them back at his opponents. The character’s design in Marvel Rivals largely ditches the classic blue costume most closely associated with the Fantastic Four. There’s still a bit of blue in Reed’s new costume design, but it’s largely white instead. It certainly looks like NetEase borrowed some inspiration from the team’s Future Foundation era look!

RELATED: HERBIE MCU Debut: Fantastic Four Cast Reveal Art Includes the Team’s Fan-Favorite Robot

As with any leak, readers should take all of these details with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. While everything looks legitimate, plans are constantly changing in the world of video games, and things can quickly end up on the cutting room floor. That said, if all of these details are accurate, Ultron and Mr. Fantastic should add even more variety to the game’s cast. While there have been rumors, the rest of Reed’s teammates in the Fantastic Four have not been confirmed, so it will be interesting to see if Sue, Johnny, and Ben follow far behind Reed. And with Ultron on the way, it seems like a given that we’d have to see the Vision, as well. That’s entirely speculation, but if Marvel Rivals proves popular enough, it seems just about any Marvel hero or villain could be a possibility.

How do you feel about these new character choices for Marvel Rivals? Which characters do you most want to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!