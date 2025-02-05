7 MCU Skins That Would Be Perfect for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is already an exciting superhero showdown, but no hero’s journey is complete without a wardrobe upgrade (or seven). The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered some of the most iconic costumes in comic book history. With so many standout looks over the years, it’s easy to imagine some of them making their way into the game as alternate skins.

From retro throwbacks to battle-hardened uniforms, these MCU outfits aren’t just stylish, they tell a story. Whether it’s a nod to a pivotal moment or just pure aesthetic gold, these skins would be perfect additions to Marvel Rivals. Let’s take a look at which ones deserve a spot in the game.

70’s WandaVision – Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff’s 70s look in WandaVision is pure retro magic. When her chaos powers trap Westview in a shifting sitcom reality, she leans into the idyllic suburban dream — complete with a groovy dress and vintage locks. It’s cool, it’s nostalgic, and it’s one of her most unforgettable outfits.

Adding this as a skin to Marvel Rivals would not only pay homage to one of Marvel’s most experimental and beloved shows but also bring a delightfully retro aesthetic to Wanda’s roster of skins. Imagine hexing your opponents while rocking a 70s-era outfit. Disco may be dead, but Wanda’s chaos magic is eternal.

Endgame Cardigan – Hulk

Hulk’s look in Avengers: Endgame is peak “smart but cozy,” and a hilarious departure from his usual rage-fueled aesthetic. Dressed in a cardigan and large glasses, this version of Bruce Banner represents his ultimate fusion of brawn and brains. After working with Tony Stark to merge his consciousness with the Hulk’s body, he becomes a celebrity with a more refined demeanor.

Seeing this sweater-clad giant smashing through Marvel Rivals’ fast-paced battles would be hilarious. It’s the perfect contrast to the usual superhero uniforms. After all, nothing says “unstoppable force” like a comfy sweater and a pair of reading glasses. Brains, brawn, and bookstore-core aesthetic.

Jane Foster – Thor

Doctor Jane Foster’s transformation into the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder was a standout moment in the MCU. Once an astrophysicist, Jane proves herself worthy when Mjolnir reforges itself in her presence, granting her the powers of Thor.

Her armor, complete with a winged helmet and an intricately designed cape, would be a powerful addition to Marvel Rivals. Not only does it bring a unique visual to the Thor skin lineup, but it also celebrates Jane’s inspiring arc — from scientist to goddess of thunder. Her inclusion would be a perfect nod to one of Marvel’s most compelling legacy characters.

Original Mark I – Iron Man

Tony Stark’s Mark I armor is where it all began. Built from scraps in a cave under the watchful eye of the Ten Rings, this clunky, steam-powered prototype was Stark’s first step into the superhero world. Unlike his sleek, modern suits, the Mark I is rugged, pieced together from salvaged missile parts and raw ingenuity.

This suit represents the birth of the MCU and Iron Man’s journey from billionaire weapons dealer to heroic Avenger. Adding it to Marvel Rivals would be a nostalgic tribute to the franchise’s roots, and watching this heavy-duty armor battle against high-tech foes would be quite a spectacle.

Night Monkey – Spider-Man

The Night Monkey suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of Peter Parker’s silliest disguises. Designed for stealth, this black tactical outfit features armored plating, fingerless gloves, and a knit mask with signature Spider-Man lenses. In the film, Peter adopts this look to conceal his identity while on a mission in Europe, leading to the hilarious in-universe nickname “Night Monkey.”

Bringing this skin into Marvel Rivals would offer a fun, espionage-style twist on Spider-Man’s usual red-and-blue ensemble. Plus, watching him swing into battle in full stealth mode would be an entertaining callback to one of the MCU’s most iconic alternative suits.

WWII Uniform – Winter Soldier

Before he became the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes was a World War II hero and Steve Rogers’ best friend. His original wartime uniform from Captain America: The First Avenger is a classic look, complete with an army jacket, medalled cap, and vintage weaponry.

This skin would be a fantastic throwback to his heroic origins, before Hydra’s brainwashing turned him into an assassin. With his WWII-era gear, Bucky would bring a battle-hardened, soldierly aesthetic to Marvel Rivals, honoring his legacy as both Captain America’s right-hand man and an elite fighter in his own right.

Infinity War – Black Widow

New haircut, same deadly efficiency. Black Widow’s look in Avengers: Infinity War is a defining moment in her journey. With shorter blonde hair and a sleek, tactical outfit, this version of Natasha Romanoff leads what remains of the Avengers after the Snap. Her time in the shadows, coordinating the remaining heroes alongside Captain America, showcases her resilience and leadership.

This skin would be a striking addition to Marvel Rivals, paying homage to her final missions before (spoiler) her ultimate sacrifice in Endgame. Given her role in the Time Heist and her tragic yet heroic end, this version of Black Widow deserves a place in the game as a tribute to her legacy.