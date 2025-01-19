8 Best Duelist Heroes In Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, every duel is a game of strategy, skill… and crossing your fingers that your enemies mess up first. Whether you’re raining destruction from afar, zipping through skirmishes like a blur, or charging headfirst like you’ve got something to prove, the combat zone is always a blast.

These Duelist heroes don’t just throw punches; they make sure you never forget their name. From Hela’s long-range precision that turns keeping your distance into a death sentence to Magik’s teleportation tricks that’ll leave you wondering if you’ve got vertigo, each of these heroes is a master of controlled mayhem. Ready to choose your next Duelist before you queue up?

Hela

The queen of long-range damage, Hela never misses an opportunity to make her enemies regret staying at a distance. With more health than most Duelists, she can soak hits. Her passive, Nastrond Crowstorm, blows up enemies on her final blows, while her primary, Nightsword Thorn, is a high-damage hitscan attack. Her Ultimate? She becomes a crow, raining death from above.

Hela is perfect for consistent, long-range harassment. She’s basically the poster child for “don’t mess with me from afar.”

Magik

Magik is the master of teleporting in and out of fights like it’s second nature. She’s a skirmisher with high survivability, thanks to Limbo’s Might, which converts damage into health. As for her attacks, Soulsword deals damage in a wide arc, while Magik Slash charges a projectile.

Her ability, Umbral Incursion, lets her dash and follow up with a slash, and Stepping Discs keeps her safe during teleportation. Her Ultimate, Darkchild, boosts her attacks, making them faster, stronger, and AoE-packed. Magik’s mobility and sustainability make her tough to pin down. Fighting her is like trying to catch a shadow — she’s always one step ahead.

Namor

Why not grab a Duelist who can bend octopi to their will? Namor dominates long-range combat by summoning sea creatures to attack relentlessly. His abilities, like Trident of Neptune and Wrath of the Seven Seas, build persistent attacks, while his Ultimate, Horn of Proteus, summons Giganto for massive AoE.

Namor is great at controlling the battlefield, making him ideal if you enjoy sustained pressure from afar. Namor’s the kind of hero who brings the ocean to a fight… and leaves no splash unwelcome.

Iron Fist

When the dust settles and the enemies are wondering what hit them, it’s probably Iron Fist. This melee fighter thrives in close-quarters combat with tons of mobility. His passive, Chi Absorption, boosts health on assists, while his primary, Jeet Kune Do, delivers rapid strikes. All while his ability Dragon’s Defense blocks attacks and heals damage.

Iron Fist is a dream come true if you live for fast, furious combat. His style is all about nailing perfect timing and positioning, turning every brawl into martial madness. Love fights that end in a blink? Iron Fist is your fist.

Psylocke

When Psylocke’s around, the only warning you’ll get is the sharp decline of your health bar. She’s a Duelist with high mobility, great for mid-to-close range engagements. Her primary, Psionic Crossbow, sprays energy bolts, while Wing Shurikens stick to enemies, exploding on recall. Psi-Blade Dash lets her lunge at foes, and Psychic Stealth turns her invisible. Her Ultimate, Dance of the Butterfly, attacks enemies with high damage randomly in a wide area.

Psylocke’s speed and evasiveness make her perfect for swift assassinations. Her attacks are quick, lethal, and you’ll wonder where she went before you even see it. She’s the reason you keep checking behind you.

Scarlet Witch

Chaos is Scarlet Witch’s middle name. She is excellent in mid-range combat, dealing sustained and burst damage. Chaos Control channels a beam that scales with enemy health, while Chthonian Burst launches explosive missiles. Her Dark Seal periodically stuns enemies, and Mystic Projection makes her temporarily immune to damage. With her Ultimate, Reality Erasure, she vaporizes enemies in an AoE.

Scarlet Witch is perfect for those who love flexible combat, as she doesn’t just control chaos, she becomes it. If you crave unpredictable, explosively stylish battles, Scarlet Witch is the Duelist for you.

Black Panther

Black Panther moves like lightning and hits like thunder. He is a speedy melee fighter with high health and incredible mobility. His Vibranium Claws deal fast damage, while Spear Toss hits from afar and applies Vibranium Mark. Spirit Rend and Spinning Kick offer mobility and more damage. His Ultimate, Bast’s Descent, summons a spectral panther, refreshing cooldowns.

Black Panther is ideal if you love darting in and out of fights with swift attacks. He’s the melee fighter who makes quick strikes feel like an art form.

Iron Man

Iron Man is making sure enemies feel the heat… literally. This Duelist dominates long-range combat with unrivaled mobility and AoE damage. His primary, Repulsor Blast, deals damage from afar, while his secondary, Unibeam, hits in a wide arc. Flight gives him vertical and horizontal movement, letting him maintain high ground. His Ultimate, Invincible Pulse Cannon, deals the most damage in the game.

Iron Man is proficient at controlling crowds from afar with powerful attacks. His idea of a party? Soaring above the combat zone, firing off explosions, and making sure enemies stay grounded… permanently.