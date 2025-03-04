Marvel Rivals Reveals Brand-New Clone Rumble Event & Free Black Widow Skin

In Marvel Rivals, teamwork is essential. And usually, this means a well-balanced team comprised of tanks, healers, and damage-dealers to get the job done. But with the newly announced Clone Rumble event, NetEase wants to put player skills to the test. This new game mode in Marvel Rivals means teams will all choose a single hero to face off against another group of, you guessed it, multiple players controlling the same hero. The new Clone Rumble event begins on March 7th, and players can check out the details now.

Details about the new Clone Rumble mode started to trickle across the internet yesterday due to a leak, but now, NetEase has officially confirmed this new game mode with full details for what players can expect. Clone Rumble brings a new game mode that will challenge players to mix up their Marvel Rivals playstyles. Beginning on March 7th, players opting for the Clone Rumble will make up a team of clones all playing a single hero (or villain) for the game. Craft a team of Groots or open all the portals with a Doctor Strange lineup. The opposing team will also feature six of the same hero, creating the potential for new challenges to overcome as you must work with one set of skills to counter your opponent. Teams will vote on which character to play, and once chosen, every member of that team can only select the chosen hero.

The new mode is likely to be chaotic as certain fan-favorite characters to love or hate all work together to battle one another. Gamers are excited to see exactly what kind of chaos ensues, and the irreverent over-the-top trailer is definitely helping the hype. The Clone Rumble event will take place in three waves, as follows:

3/7 1 AM PST – 3/10 2 AM PDT

3/14 2 AM PDT- 3/17 2 AM PDT

3/21 2 AM PDT- 3/24 2 AM PDT

This will be a limited-time game mode, meaning that once the event ends, so will the Clone Wars… at least for now. All Clone Rumble events will take place on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T’Challa map, and the winner will be determined based on specific mission objectives yet to be revealed.

Clone Rumble Event Introduces New Free Black Widow Skin

Along with the new game mode, the Clone Rumble event will feature a board-game style challenge called Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Players will journey along this path to earn various rewards, including a brand-new, free Western-style skin for Black Widow. The new skin is called Black Widow – Mrs. Barnes and is inspired by the comic series where she married Deputy James Barnes.

The Mrs. Barnes black widow skin in marvel rivals

During this event, players will complete certain in-game tasks to progress along the game board and earn limited-time items. Rewards include MVP nameplates, sprays, and Units, along with the brand-new Black Widow costume. As the trailer previews, you’ll also be able to earn special dice that can be rolled to move forward on the board and snag even more exciting free rewards. For those saving up Units for a paid skin in Marvel Rivals, this is an excellent opportunity to snag some.

Some gamers are already hoping the new game mode becomes permanent, but NetEase isn’t making any promises about that just yet. For now, be sure to jump into Marvel Rivals between March 7th and March 24th if you want to join in on the Clone Rumble excitement and snag a brand-new Mrs. Barnes skin for Black Widow.

Which hero or villain do you want to play in the Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble? Let us know in the comments below!