New Marvel Rivals Update Brings Changes to Hulk and Jeff the Shark

The latest update for Marvel Rivals is set to soon drop across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. At this point, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is nearly halfway over, which means that The Thing and Human Torch will soon be added as playable characters to round out the Fantastic Four. Prior to this update going live in a little over a week, though, a new patch is set to release tomorrow that will incorporate some new overhauls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, this new Marvel Rivals update isn’t going to be a massive one. The patch will look to incorporate the new skins for Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman that will appear in the Marvel Rivals shop on February 14th. Other than this, Netease Games has also fixed a couple of problems tied to Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and Jeff the Land Shark. Hulk has then received the most fixes on this update as Netease has resolved two problems tied to his Team-Up ability with Wolverine.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with this new Marvel Rivals update, you can view the full patch notes below.

All-New Costumes

Mister Fantastic – The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14)

Invisible Woman – The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14)

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

High-end computers running the Bazzite (Linux) system were mistakenly tapping into low-quality UI resources. Fear not—this issue has been rm’d!

Maps and Gameplay

Resolved an issue where if you scored KOs during overtime and the battle concluded at that moment, the KDA tab might not have shown its true colors. Now every victory is honored!

Corrected an issue where the Yggdrasill Path cart icon in the Convoy tutorial was a bit off-target. Your heroic journey can now continue with clarity!

A heroic sweep has been performed to fix various map collisions that could trap players or allow them to slip through walls unexpectedly. Your path to glory is now cleared!

Hero Bug Fixes

Doctor Strange’s Portal Power: Fixed an issue where Doctor Strange’s portal could be interrupted during the placement phase if an allied Loki transformed into him. The Sorcerer Supreme’s magic now flows uninterrupted!

Jeff the Land Shark’s Bubble Trouble: Resolved a quirky situation where Jeff’s bubbles could, in rare instances, sneak past enemy healing gates into the spawn room. No more bubble bath break-ins!

Iron Man’s “Armless” Attack: Addressed a tech malfunction where Iron Man’s arm models could go missing after activating Armor Overdrive in certain rare scenarios. The suit’s back in action—fully equipped to blast into battle!

Hulk & Wolverine’s Team-Up Trouble: Fixed a little mischief where because of their Team-Up Ability, Wolverine’s Berserk Claw Strike could, under certain situations, be activated during Feral Leap. Now, there will be no more mix-ups!

Hulk’s Charge Hiccup: Resolved a Team-Up Ability bug where if Hulk was hit by Namor’s ultimate when charging to throw Wolverine, he wouldn’t be thrown afterward. Now, the power duo can deliver a one-two punch without any interruptions—Hulk smash, Wolverine slash!

Console