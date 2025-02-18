Marvel Rivals Update Will Let Players Convert Chrono Tokens to Units

Marvel Rivals offers plenty of in-game purchase options, much like any free-to-play game. Players can opt in for a Luxury Battle Pass subscription to get premium rewards during each Battle Pass season or buy one-off Marvel skins using Units. One frustration with the Luxury Battle Pass, however, is that any unused, leftover Chrono Tokens expire whenever the current Battle Pass period ends. Because players can earn more Chrono Tokens that they want to spend on rewards for the season, this left plenty of currency on the table. Thankfully, NetEase is yet again listening to players on this one and just unveiled a big chance to their currency system.

Staring with the current Luxury Battle Pass, players will be able to convert their unused Chrono Tokens into Units at a “specific ratio.” The exact conversion rate hasn’t yet been shared, but it’s still an improvement over letting the tokens expire entirely. According to the announcement, players will only be able to convert their Chrono Tokens into Units if they have purchased everything in the current Luxury Battle Pass rewards list. So, the change seems more geared to those who earn enough Chrono Tokens during a season to have leftovers after buying everything, not for picky players who want to save up for later.

Overall, players are pleased to see the conversion option from Chrono Tokens to Units, even if it is a bit limited. That said, some have noted that this doesn’t account for free-to-play Marvel Rivals players. After all, those users also accumulate Chrono Tokens during the current season, which will still expire if they go unused. Given that the Luxury Battle Pass is intended to entice players to pay for a subscription, this is likely an intentional way of adding another perk for those who invest in the game.

Currently, the Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice, which is around $9.99 USD. This grants access to certain locked rewards in the Battle Pass progression tiers, which players otherwise can’t purchase even if they earn the required Chrono Tokens via regular gameplay. Getting everything that’s available in the current Luxury Battle Pass season will now leave players with extra Chrono Tokens to convert into Units for other in-game purchases, which may increase the value of the subscription for some.

