7 Best MCU Skins in Marvel Rivals

For many Marvel fans, the comics-inspired character designs are a major perk of Marvel Rivals. Seeing these depictions of heroes and villains certainly gives the game a unique flavor, making it clear that this isn’t just an MCU spinoff. That said, the game has introduced plenty of MCU-inspired skins for fans of the films and TV shows, and some of them are pretty darn good. Whether you want to suit up Scarlet Witch in her Multiverse of Madness best or contend with the Infinity Gauntlet as Captain America from Infinity War, there are plenty of great MCU skins to choose from in Marvel Rivals.

According to players, these are the best MCU cosmetics so far:

Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

promo image for wolverine’s deadpool & wolverine marvel rivals skin

Wolverine might be one of the most recognizable X-Men in the MCU, but he doesn’t get as much attention in Marvel Rivals. Even those who do enjoy playing this duelist don’t love his yellow jacket default appearance.

Thankfully, there’s a fix for that, and it comes with yellow spandex. Deadpool & Wolverine skin pays homage to the comics look but with a modern twist. Many players say this is the only skin they’ve bought in the game because it simply improves Wolverine’s appearance so much.

Captain America – Infinity War

Cap’s infnity war-inspired look

The Captain America Infinity War skin only just came out, but many players already list it among their favorite skins in the game. In part, this is due to the Infinity Gauntlet emote, but the bearded look does suit America’s Boy Scout hero.

In addition to the Infinity Gauntlet goodness, this skin also mixes up the shield sound. Though the original sound is pretty satisfying, the Infinity War shield bounce has many players feeling pleased with their Captain America MCU skin purchase.

Scarlet Witch – Multiverse of Madness

Starting game animation for Multiverse of Madness Wanda

As a Scarlet Witch main, I am eternally resisting the urge to break my “no in-game purchases” streak in Marvel Rivals just to get this impressively detailed Multiverse of Madness skin. It puts Wanda in her stunning outfit from the movie, incorporating small details like those Darkhold-blackened fingertips.

Clearly, I’m not alone in thinking this is one of the most tempting MCU skins in Marvel Rivals to date. Many players list it as their favorite among the options available so far, citing the attention to detail and MVP animation.

Namor – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Promo image for Namor’s Wakanda Forever Skin

Namor is a relative newcomer to the MCU, making his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Marvel Rivals, he’s a solidly popular choice, and many Namor mains prefer his MCU-inspired look over the default. It mirrors his look from the film, complete with those gold-studded accessories and short shorts.

In fact, even players who don’t opt to play as Namor call his MCU skin “fire.” You know a skin is good when other combatants take the time to admire it during a heated PvP match.

Thor – Love and Thunder

Thor headed to battle in his Love & Thunder skin

Anyone who watched Thor: Love and Thunder could not have predicted the movie would spawn one of the best Marvel Rivals skins. Yet somehow, that’s exactly what happened. Fans love this MCU skin for Thor, despite it being inspired by one of the worst movies in the franchise.

The main reason isn’t the appearance, though it is indeed pretty stunning. Instead, it’s the fact that you get to hear epic guitar riffs every time you use one of Thor’s abilities while wearing the skin.

Loki – Loki Season 2

Promo image for Loki’s MCU-inspired skin

This fan-favorite Loki skin is one of the few MCU skins inspired not by a film, but a TV series. It pays homage to his look from the second season of Loki, and many fans like the reminder about the villain’s growth throughout the series.

For many Marvel Rivals players, this MCU skin is one of the few they’ve shelled out money to buy. In fact, many say it’s their favorite skin in the game, period.

Mantis – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Promo image for Mantis’ Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Skin

The entire Guardians of the Galaxy team has a skin based on their suits from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But for most Marvel Rivals fans, this look is best pulled off by Mantis. Many think she looks super cute in her Guardians gear, especially when matching with other Guardians on the battlefield.

Although this one isn’t praised for specific emotes or animations, many fans think it’s the most movie-accurate look of the MCU skins in the game. While it’s not quite as beloved as some of the other looks on offer, it’s still a strong contender for one of the best MCU skins in Marvel Rivals so far.

What’s your favorite character cosmetic in Marvel Rivals so far? Let us know in the comments below!