Marvel Rivals Holiday Event Adding Splatoon Inspired Mode

Marvel Rivals has announced a new winter themed event, which will be kicking off later this week. The Winter Celebration, Joyful Jubilation event will see a bunch of new holiday themed costumes for the playable cast, including Venom, Rocket, Groot, Magik, and Jeff the Land Shark. Jeff is actually getting a big focus in this new event, with an alternate costume and a “Winter Greeting Card” that will allow players to get special gifts. In addition to all of that, the character will also be the focus of a special mode that will be appearing, called “Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival.”

From what’s been shown thus far, Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival appears heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Splatoon franchise. Jeff already has the ability to dive into maps like an Inkling or Octoling, and the new mode will have players all competing as the character. The goal is to cover as much of the map as possible in their team’s color, presumably before time runs out. It remains to be seen just how closely the mode will mimic Splatoon, but on the surface, it looks very similar! As of this writing, developer NetEase Games has not confirmed whether this will be a limited time mode, or if it will remain in the game following the event’s conclusion. Readers can see the similarities for themselves in the trailer below.

The new holiday themed costumes in Marvel Rivals offer some fun alternate looks for the cast. The Venom Symbiote now has an ice theme, with jagged icicles covering its body, and a color pattern that’s primarily white, with some blue highlights. Despite similar colors, it’s less Anti-Venom inspired and more like Marshmallow from Disney’s Frozen. Unsurprisingly, Groot’s alternate costume is a Christmas Tree design, complete with a star on his head, and a Santa style white beard. There are also ornaments that depict Groot’s Guardians of the Galaxy teammates! Meanwhile, Rocket, Magik, and Jeff all have bundled up looks, which would be perfect for skiing, snowboarding, or other winter themed activities. Jeff’s costume will be made available for free, but we don’t know if it will be part of the Winter Greeting Card, or if it will be given out via code, as we saw with Iron Man’s alternate armor earlier this month.

The Winter Celebration, Joyful Jubilation event will begin on December 19th at 11 p.m. PT. At this time, we don’t know when the event will last until, but we should have a lot more details later this week. It’s not unusual for holiday events to see new modes added, but Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival is a pretty big surprise, given the fact that Marvel Rivals has been available for less than two weeks now. Hopefully this means we can expect to see a lot of other modes added in the future!

Are you excited about this new event in Marvel Rivals? Do you plan on checking out the Splatoon inspired mode? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!