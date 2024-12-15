Marvel Rivals Reveals Free Reward Just for Playing

Marvel Rivals has only been out for a little over a week now, but the game is off to a very strong start, with more than 10 million players so far. As a gift to the community, developer NetEase Games has announced a special in-game freebie that will be available to all players, regardless of platform. The free item in question is a spray based on Galacta, the daughter of Galactus. In a post on X/Twitter, NetEase was quick to note that the team has not finalized the design, but when it’s complete, all players will immediately receive it just by logging in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re working on it now and will deliver it to you soon,” a post on the game’s X/Twitter account reads. “All you need to do is log in to the game to claim it when it’s ready!—it’s totally free! Have a nice day in Rivals!”

a tentative design for the galacta spray in marvel rivals

Galacta is a pretty minor Marvel character, but she’s gotten a much bigger profile thanks to Marvel Rivals. Galacta isn’t actually playable in the game, instead serving as the narrator. The character has also been used in a lot of promotional material related to Marvel Rivals, so it makes sense for her to be featured through a celebratory gift. It will be interesting to see if the success of Marvel Rivals results in Galacta appearing more commonly as a result, whether it be in comics, cartoons, or even the MCU! Marvel has always liked to cash in on a character’s increased popularity in outside media, so it wouldn’t be too unusual for the company.

While the spray will be free to all players, NetEase has been adding some paid content to Marvel Rivals, as well. On December 13th, the developers added new costumes for both Thor and Star-Lord. In the case of Thor, players were given the opportunity to purchase a costume based on the character’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The new costume looks pretty faithful to the movie, so fans of the game’s various MCU skins might want to consider snagging it. The design for Star-Lord is based on the comics, instead. Peter Quill’s Master of the Sun redesign was introduced by artist Juann Cabal during his run with writer Al Ewing on Guardians of the Galaxy.

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Nintendo Switch Version Shot Down: “No Discussions”

Games like Marvel Rivals can only thrive if they maintain a steady stream of content to keep players invested. If the last week is anything to go by, it seems Marvel Rivals fans can expect a lot of extras to keep them occupied, and that’s definitely a good thing. Of course, players also have a new season to look forward to, which is set to begin sometime in the month of January.

What do you think of this free spray in Marvel Rivals? Have you been enjoying the game since its release earlier this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

