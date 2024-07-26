Marvel Rivals Reveals Jeff the Land Shark, New Thor Design

In addition to a new trailer for Marvel Rivals shared this week that went over some of the game’s narrative points for those invested in the story, NetEase Games and Marvel Games had another surprise or two for San Diego Comic-Con attendees and onlookers. Two more characters were confirmed for Marvel Rivals, one of which is someone who was expected all along while the other is someone who’ll probably be new to many Marvel fans. Those characters are Thor and Jeff the Land Shark, and we’ve gotten a first look at the Marvel Rivals versions of both of them thanks to the San Diego Comic-Con presentation.

You can see both of them below if you weren’t tuned into the Marvel Rivals announcements on Thursday. Jeff the Land Shark looks very much as you’d expect him to be: a shark that travels on land. The version of Thor the game is going with is shown as well with Thor modeled as a burly, bearded, long-haired god fully clad in his armored outfit that pulses with lightning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals is adding Thor and Jeff the Land Shark

As Marvel Rivals confirmed during the presentation, players won’t have to wait long at all before they’re able to play as these two characters since they’re both being added to the game’s closed beta. Their abilities haven’t been revealed yet, so it’s too early to say what they’ll do, though it doesn’t take a ton of guesswork to imagine that Thor will be throwing his hammer around and summoning lightning.

Jeff the Land Shark, however, is a bit less predictable when it comes to figuring out what he’ll do since he’s a character people aren’t so familiar with. A brief teaser was shared at the San Diego Comic-Con presentation which can also be seen below, though he doesn’t really do much there beyond looking like an affable little guy. Some bubbles show up at the end of the teaser which may be an indication of what he can do, but again, it’s a bit early to speculate based on this teaser alone.

The Marvel Rivals closed beta test is live now with many other heroes already available, so expect to see these two added to the mix on July 27th.