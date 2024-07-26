SDCC 2024: Marvel Rivals Showcases New Cinematic Trailer

Following some fairly successful playtests ahead of its full release, Marvel Rivals from Marvel Games and NetEase Games has showcased a new action-packed cinematic trailer at San Diego Comic-Con titled “No One Rivals Doom.” The pair unveiled the newest trailer for Marvel Rivals on Thursday during the Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which as would be indicated by the title offers a closer look at one of Marvel’s biggest bads – Doctor Doom. When it launches, Marvel Rivals will be playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms via Steam and the Epic Games Store, though at this time players are still waiting for a release date confirmation.

The plans for the game at San Diego Comic-Con which were laid out previously included a panel focusing on the story, art, and sound work that went into the game, but the special presentation at the Marvel booth afterwards was where we were teased with some special reveals including the new trailer. The description for the trailer simply reads, “As the Timestream Entanglement engulfs the Multiverse, heroes from across time unleash their full strength to combat the most dangerous Super Villains they’ve ever encountered.” Watch the new trailer below:

Marvel Rivals features a hero shooter setup similar to Overwatch and Overwatch 2 albeit with Marvel heroes and villains that players can pick and choose from. Playable characters are divided up into classes denoting their strengths which include Duelists, Strategists, and Vanguards. So far, the characters that players have been able to choose from in Marvel Rivals included Adam Warlock, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hela, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Punisher, Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Venom.

While the game naturally has drawn many comparisons to Overwatch 2 because of its setup, it’s not yet been hailed as something that could topple at game like that which has long been held as the go-to example for a hero shooter. However, Marvel Rivals has been helped by comparisons as well with some who’ve grown tired of Overwatch 2 looking for something else while upcoming alternatives like Concord have not faired nearly as well by comparison. For context, Marvel Rivals boasted a respectable peak of 52,671 players on Steam alone during the most recent playtest, and that’s not even accounting for those who might’ve been playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.