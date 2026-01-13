Marvel Rivals Confirms Deadpool’s Role in Season 6 Preview (And It’s Perfection)

Season 6 of Marvel Rivals is set to arrive in just a few more days on January 16th. The Night at the Museum season just might be the superhero shooter’s biggest update yet. It’s bringing in a highly requested new hero in the form of Deadpool, aka the Merc with a Mouth himself. In anticipation of the Season 6 update going live soon, NetEase hosted its latest Dev Vision stream to highlight what’s headed our way for the next season of Marvel Rivals.

The big highlight, as always, is the addition of our next new hero on the Marvel Rivals roster. This time, fan-favorite Deadpool will be headed to the game and bringing a little bit of expected chaos in his wake. NetEase also teased updates to game modes, maps, and balance changes arriving when Season 6 of Marvel Rivals begins on January 16th. Here’s what we know.

Deadpool Will Be The First Triple-Role Character in Marvel Rivals

Play video

In true Deadpool fashion, the character himself crashes the stream to help reveal what role the newest hero will play in Marvel Rivals. And it’s… all of them. When Deadpool debuts on January 16th, he will be a versatile new character type who will fit into the Vanguard, Strategist, and Duelist roles. Players will be able to choose which role they want to focus on, with the ability to swap mid-game when respawning.

Deadpool arrives at the start of Season 6 and will be voiced by Alejandro Saab, who has voiced many anime and video game characters, including Genshin Impact‘s Cyno. Wade Wilson will have a new team-up ability with everyone’s (previous) favorite character, Jeff the Shark. Jeff will spit toys from Deadpool’s collection onto the battlefield, creating a healing effect as well as some distractions for the enemy team.

Deadpool’s arrival is certainly a highlight for the new season. However, players can also look forward to some new features and content. There will be a new Photo Mode in Times Square, as well as a new convoy map called Museum of Contemplation (arriving on January 29th). NetEase also teased a new PvE mode to replace Zombies, which is finally going away when Season 6 begins on January 16th. That mode isn’t ready to go quite yet, but is expected to arrive in the first half of the year.

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

With a new season in Marvel Rivals comes a new round of balance adjustments. Today’s Dev Vision also gave players a first look at the major nerfs and buffs headed our way when Season 6 arrives in a few days. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming balance changes:

Character Buffs

Hulk and Captain America will see buffs to help them stay up to pace with newly added characters

Doctor Strange will have increased mobility and damage

Iron Fist and Blade will get a buff to level the playing field for Duelist characters

Namor is getting a bit of a mix of buffs and nerfs to help him be less reliant on his Ultimate. So, while the Ultimate itself is being powered down, his other abilities will be strengthened.

Cloak & Dagger will get a shared charge count for the Veil of Lightforce and Terror Cape abilities to make them more versatile on the battlefield

Character Nerfs

Angela will be nerfed to better balance her powerful flight and shield abilities

Daredevil is also getting “appropriately nerfed”

Gambit’s comeback ability is being reduced, with lowered healing output for his Ultimate

Invisible Woman’s Guardian Shield and self-healing will be reduced

These are just some of the balance changes coming in Marvel Rivals Season 6. NetEase has already teased more changes to come in the official Balance Patch Notes, which will be released ahead of Season 6’s arrival on January 16th.

