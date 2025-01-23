Marvel Rivals Rumored for Nintendo Switch 2

Marvel Rivals swept across the internet and has become one of the most popular multiplayer games. The title is available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, offering cross-play support so each platform can play with another. However, one console is missing: the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo’s handheld and home console doesn’t seem up to snuff to run Marvel Rivals, or the developer decided not to port it. Regardless of the reason, Nintendo fans are left without the Marvel hero shooter and are instead left with Overwatch 2 as their primary option. However, a new leak may have confirmed that this will no longer be the case going forward.

With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, rumors about its power and what titles will appear on the handheld sequel have become more prevalent. And this time, it seems the leaks are pointing toward a future where Marvel Rivals fans can play on the go.

The recent leak suggests Marvel Rivals will release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, aiming to come “as soon as possible when the console is launched.” If the rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2’s enhanced capabilities are true, then this would almost certainly be the case. Marvel Rivals has seen massive success, and increasing the player base with a new platform makes sense.

The Nintendo Switch received great third-party support, and it can be assumed the Nintendo Switch 2 will get even more third-party games. With the popularity of Marvel Rivals, it only makes sense NetEase would want to get it on the Nintendo Switch 2.

While this is likely a safe bet, one must remember leaks are not guarantees and there is the possibility NetEase does not port Marvel Rivals to the Nintendo Switch 2. Amidst all the rumors and leaks, some are probably true, while others are not. Sifting between and trying to determine which is real can be difficult and it’s best to wait for an official announcement.

Nintendo Switch 2 console and dock.

The Nintendo Switch has seen other hero shooters, such as Overwatch, Paladins, and Overwatch 2, so it’s clear the platform is perfect for Marvel Rivals. It would allow fans who don’t own a gaming PC, Xbox, or PlayStation to finally get in on the superhero action.

Marvel Rivals does not have cross-progression, but the developers have stated they want to implement it. Launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 would be the perfect opportunity to implement this feature. It would allow players to enjoy the game at home and on the go without having to have two separate accounts and progressing through the game twice.

Marvel Rivals has been a popular target for leaks, with many skins, heroes, and game modes getting leaked before reveals. Some have proven true, such as with the Fantastic Four, while others remain to be seen. Hopefully, these new rumors are accurate and Marvel Rivals becomes available on the Nintendo Switch 2 down the road.