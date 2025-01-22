Marvel Rivals Leak Says More X-Men Are Being Added

Marvel Rivals has become one of the most popular multiplayer games. It combines the hero shooter gameplay made popular by Overwatch and its sequel with the iconic cast from Marvel. With such a huge potential for characters across the various comics and series, developer NetEase has numerous options for what characters it can add, whether they be heroes or villains. Players and fans are always interested to see what is coming in future content, which has led to leakers becoming more prominent. While not always accurate, fans flock to these rumors, and it seems a new leak has hit the scene.

The most recent leak comes from XOXLEAK on Twitter, and it points to five characters being added. Each of these are heroes from a particular and iconic group: The X-Men.

The leak points to Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Beast, and Nightcrawler as upcoming characters in Marvel Rivals. The leak further suggests what role some would play. If the leak is true, Gambit would be a Duelist, Rogue would be a Strategist, and Nightcrawler would be a Duelist. Beast and Jubilee are listed as unknown.

Fans understand the choice for Duelist regarding Gambit and Nightcrawler, but some question Rogue as a Strategist. Rogue’s power in the comics revolves around copying others, so this will likely play a role in her kit for Marvel Rivals. Loki has a similar ability, though only his Ultimate allows him to turn into a character, copying all of their abilities.

It’s hard to say how a character who solely copies abilities would work. It could be chosen at random from teammates and enemies, but this could lead to an underpowered character. Rogue’s abilities could be triggered to steal abilities, but then she becomes largely dependent on what characters have been selected.

Beast makes the most sense as a Vanguard, and the role is sorely lacking in characters. Beast could be similar to the Hulk with more mobility considering his powers in the comics. He could also utilize various technology to showcase his intelligence and expand his kit.

One could argue that Nightcrawler could fit into the Strategist role since he has been seen to be able to teleport others, and this could be an interesting new mechanic. He could play like a faster and weaker Dr. Strange. Coming up with a way Nightcrawler heals would be harder though.

Regardless, it is important to take these leaks with a grain of salt. The X-Men are obvious picks for Marvel Rivals, but with such a large cast just within this group, what X-Men are selected is hard to say. There are multiple X-Men already in Marvel Rivals, and their popularity almost guarantees more will be added.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is currently ongoing, and it has already added Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman. The Human Torch and The Thing are also confirmed to be coming. Art for the current season shows other characters as well, so it is hard to say when and if these X-Men will join the roster.