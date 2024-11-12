Marvel Rivals Roster: Every Playable Marvel Character

Marvel Rivals is aiming for an Overwatch-rivaling roster. Nearly 30 heroes and villains from across the Marvel multiverse are playable in the free-to-play team-based PvP shooter that releases on consoles and PC on Dec. 6 — with all characters unlocked at launch. NetEase Games has teased that the game will let players choose from an ever-evolving roster of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel superheroes and supervillains alike, who can combine their unique powers for Team-Up Skills as they’re caught in the Timestream Entanglement.

In the original storyline, the merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises unknown. Now superheroes and villains from across the multiverse must fight together — and against one another — as disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, see the full Marvel Rivals roster with each character’s class, unique skill, lore, and team-ups. Playable characters unlocked at launch include:

Marvel Rivals Roster

Adam Warlock

CLASS: Strategist

SKILLS: The genetically-engineered Adam Warlock wields mighty Quantum Magic, allowing him to connect and heal souls with a gentle touch. When the time comes for his allies to unite, Warlock emerges as the unwavering epicenter of cosmic justice!

LORE: Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect specimen. Able to manipulate powerful cosmic forces, he represents the full potential of what we could one day become. Until then, he stands alone as a shining golden beacon of all that is good within us.

When the Timestream Entanglement struck, Adam Warlock reflexively shielded himself in a protective cocoon. When he emerged, his cosmic senses identified Knull’s impending threat. Traveling to Klyntar, Adam encountered the Guardians of the Galaxy and discovered a power even greater than Knull’s, ready to incinerate the planet — and countless others.

Black Panther

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: T’Challa, King of Wakanda, wields the perfect blend of the cutting-edge Vibranium technology and ancestral power drawn from the Panther God, Bast. The Black Panther bides his time until elegantly infiltrating enemy lines and commencing his hunt.



LORE: King T’Challa of Wakanda is more than just the ruler of the most advanced civilization known to man. He also wears the mantle of the Black Panther, the sacred protector of his people. It is his sworn duty to ensure Wakanda’s continued survival against any threat imaginable. T’Challa recently expanded his reign into the cosmos, creating the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. As he awaits a sign from Bast to tell him if either Doom can be trusted, he protects the Empire’s Chronovium supply and shares its tech with trusted allies — including Reed Richards.

Captain America

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: Enhanced by the Super-Soldier Serum, Steven Rogers uses his Vibranium shield and extensive combat training to confront any threat to justice. When Captain America rallies his troops, a wave of courage sweeps across the battlefield!



LORE: In hopes of serving his country during World War II, a young Steve Rogers volunteered for an experiment that enhanced his strength, speed, and agility, making him America’s first super soldier. As Captain America,he proudly fought enemy forces until he became frozen in ice and lost to the ages. Discovered and unthawed in the 2080s, Captain America began battling the threats of tomorrow — including Doom 2099 —until he was displaced into the present by the Timestream Entanglement. Now, he fights alongside the Avengers to prevent the desperate future he awoke in.

Doctor Strange

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: As the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange gracefully wields ancient spells to turn the tide of even the most impossible battle. However, magic always comes at a cost, and each use of his arcane abilities gradually awakens the darkness within him.



LORE: Respected surgeon Stephen Strange was forced to seek a different path when his hands were injured in a terrible accident. Devoting himself to the mystic arts, Strange became this dimension’s first line of defense against supernatural threats — the Sorcerer Supreme. Sensing a massive temporal disturbance, Doctor Strange performed an arcane ritual to protect his reality. The spell failed, and Strange and his Sanctum Sanctorum became trapped within the Mirror Dimension. Lost in the timestream, Strange uses his mystic mastery to free himself for short spans of time in order to join the fight.

Groot

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: A flora colossus from Planet X, the alien known as Groot exhibits enhanced vitality and the ability to manipulate all forms of vegetation. As sturdy as a towering tree, Groot forges his own way, serving as the team’s silent but reliable pathfinder.



LORE: He is Groot, a flora colossus from the branch world of Planet X capable of manipulating plant matter and regrowing his damaged body from a single splinter. The hero at the heart of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot may not have many words to say, but his actions always speak for themselves. Groot accompanied Star-Lord and Rocket on a scouting mission to Klyntar, where they became stranded after their ship was shot down. Klyntar’s dark king, Knull, now seeks to corrupt Groot’s regenerative powers in an effort to cultivate the ultimate symbiote.

Hela

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: As the Goddess of Death, Hela wields supreme control over the fallen souls residing in Hel. With a haunting whisper and a murder of crows, the queen of the underworld gracefully reaps the souls of her enemies without an ounce of mercy.



LORE: The Asgardian Goddess of Death, Hela is a powerful sorceress who controls an endless army of undead warriors. She has long sought to expand her domain beyond the nether realms and will make any deal that benefits her goal. Hela will not rest until all souls— living and dead —are hers to command. Hela offered to support Loki’s coup in exchange for an extension of Hel’s territory into the realm of the living. In truth, though, she seeks to claim Yggsgard’s throne— and the temporal power that comes with it — for herself.

Hulk

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: Brilliant scientist Dr. Bruce Banner has finally found a way to coexist with his monstrous alter ego, the Hulk. By accumulating gamma energy over multiple transformations, he can become a wise and strong Hero Hulk or a fierce and destructive Monster Hulk – a true force of fury on the battlefield!



LORE: Caught in the detonation of a powerful weapon of his own invention, Dr. Bruce Banner absorbed gamma radiation that transforms him into a massive green monster whenever his emotions rage out of control. As Banner, he’s still a genius. But as the Hulk, he’s the strongest one there is! Banner developed a special Gamma Belt to control his transformations and temper the Hulk’s fury. But when the Timestream Entanglement transformed Los Diablos Missile Base into a demonic battleground, he realized that the best way to fight monsters was to let out the one within.

Jeff the Land Shark

CLASS: Strategist



SKILLS: Most land sharks are vicious creatures of the deep… but not Jeff! This adorable and mischievous little land shark brings splashes of joy and healing to every battle. But if the tide turns, Jeff can morph into a voracious beast, swallowing an army of foes in one giant gulp!



LORE: What’s more huggable than a puppy, but hungrier than a great white? It’s Jeff! This baby land shark may be one of the most unusual and adorable creatures to ever waddle his way out of the ocean. But anyone who’s crossed Jeff’s path can tell you that behind his sweet little bark is one nasty bite! After getting captured and displayed as a curiosity at the Collector’s Theme Park, Jeff broke free when the Timestream Entanglement scrambled reality. Now’s his chance to prove he’s a hero, one chomp at a time!

Iron Man

CLASS: Duelist

SKILLS: Armed with superior intellect and a nanotech battlesuit of his own design, Tony Stark stands alongside gods as the Invincible Iron Man. His state of the art armor turns any battlefield into his personal playground, allowing him to steal the spotlight he so desperately desires.

LORE: Wounded by a weapon of his own design, billionaire inventor Tony Stark created a custom-made suit of armor to keep himself alive. Though his wounds have healed, his upgraded armor now saves the lives of countless others when Tony dons it to become the world’s greatest fighting machine — the invincible Iron Man! When the legions of the night descended upon New York City, Iron Man and his fellow Avengers turned their tower into a stronghold. From there, Tony leads the effort to unravel the mysteries of Chronovium and to reverse the Timestream Entanglement.

Loki

CLASS: Strategist



SKILLS: What greater thrill is there for a God of Mischief than to outsmart his foes? The cunning trickster Loki uses his illusions and shapeshifting abilities to weave in and out of combat, toying with enemies at every turn.



LORE: Born the son of Laufey, king of the Frost Giants, Loki was adopted by Odin and raised as a prince of Asgard. But his true nature could not be undone, and Loki would come to fully embrace his role as the God of Mischief. With his father deep in the Odinsleep, Loki seized his chance to take the throne for himself. After enlisting Hela in his plot and hurling his brother Thor into a distant timeline, Loki now harvests Chronovium sap from the World Tree, Yggdrasil, in an effort to conquer the entire timestream.

Luna Snow

CLASS: Strategist



SKILLS: Equal parts pop star and Super Hero, Luna Snow puts on a dazzling show with both her light and dark ice powers.The arena is her stage, where Seol Hee and her team orchestrate spectacular displays that earn her an ever-increasing number of fans and wins.



LORE: Luna Snow is more than just another K-Pop superstar. She’s also a symbol of hope for her entire generation. Using her ice powers to keep tensions across the world cool, Luna has become a musical diplomat, ready to face any conflict that may arise. Tragedy nearly struck during Luna Snow’s summer concert when a wounded Atlantean creature caused a devastating tsunami. Luna’s ice held back the rushing tide and helped to heal the beast’s injuries. She single handedly saved countless lives and prevented the situation from escalating into a full-scale conflict between South Korea and the world beneath the waves.

Magik

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Trained in the dark arts and wielding her mighty Soulsword, Magik leaps through portals to navigate the arena with ease.Once Illyana transforms into the demonic Darkchylde, all who dare stand against her will fall before her merciless blade.



LORE: Born with the Mutant ability to create portals that allow her to teleport through the nether realm called Limbo, Illyana Rasputin augmented her natural gifts with powerful sorcery and an arcane sword fueled by souls to become the warrior known as Magik. As the ruler of Limbo, Magik has been serving as a general in a timeline-spanning war across dimensions, battling malevolent gods and demons. She frequently confers with her Mutant allies on Krakoa, discussing their species’ best chances for survival in the wake of the Timestream Entanglement.

Magneto

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: The Master of Magnetism bends even the strongest metal to his whims, shielding his allies and striking at his foes. Whether he calls himself Max Eisenhardt, Erik Lehnsherr, or simply Magneto, the hardships this warrior has endured have made him as unbreakable as the steel he brandishes.



LORE: Max Eisenhardt was born with a near-limitless Mutant ability to manipulate magnetic fields. Suffering a lifetime of persecution, Magneto made it his mission to ensure the survival of Mutantkind, no matter the cost. His uncompromising crusade often puts him at odds with other Mutants who seek more peaceful ways to coexist with humanity. Magneto led the campaign to gather the planet’s Mutant population and transport them decades into the future to a safe haven on the sentient island Krakoa, protecting his brethren from the growing dangers of the wider world.

Mantis

CLASS: Strategist



SKILLS: Mantis uses her impressive mental abilities and her penchant for plant control to anchor any team she fights alongside. Her powers tap into a limitless flow of life energy, gently nourishing everything she touches.



LORE: Mantis always knows exactly how you’re feeling, thanks to her strong empathic powers. Her alien ability to alter the emotions of others comes in handy on the battlefield, but Mantis only finds true happiness for herself when she is with her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy. After being captured by the Collector and put on display at his theme park, Mantis managed to escape with the help of her fellow captives, Sai and Jeff. Now, Mantis travels the spaceways in hopes of reuniting with her team, while welcoming other displaced souls into the Guardians’ found family.

Moon Knight

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: As the avatar of the Egyptian God of Vengeance, Marc Spector’s body has been enhanced by Khonshu himself. Bathed in a luminous aura that pierces the darkness, Moon Knight glides through the night, ready to sear his enemies with his master’s sacred Ankhs.

LORE: Mercenary Marc Spector was given a second chance at life when he became the avatar of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. As Moon Knight, he doles out righteous vengeance, locked in a never-ending battle with both the criminals on the streets and the voices in his head. He’s been fighting for so long he can barely remember how he got there. All he knows is that he can’t stop until he claims victory in his master’s name.

Namor

CLASS: Duelist

SKILLS: The unrivaled King of the Seas, Namor surfs into battle on a mighty wave with an army of fierce aquatic creatures in his wake. When ancient horns of war blare, devastation soon follows as deadly waters engulf the arena.

LORE: Born of a union between a human and an Atlantean, Namor has always been a man of two worlds. But while he proudly rules those who dwell beneath the waves, those who live on the surface have long earned Namor’s ire. After decades of simmering tension, Namor has finally decided that the time is right to strike at the surface world. He has sought the aid of his Mutant allies living in the future on Krakoa to aid him as he sets his sights on a new prize: Jeju Island.

Peni Parker

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: Peni Parker may be young, but she bravely stands on the front lines to protect the Web of Life and Destiny. Together, this teen prodigy and her state-of-the-art mech, the sensational SP//dr, make for the most thrilling duo on the battlefield!



LORE: After the death of her father, Peni Parker inherited the experimental mech-suit known as SP//dr. In order to control the suit, Peni had to allow herself to be bitten by the irradiated arachnid that controls its CPU, forming a psychic bond between them. Now, Peni and SP//dr keep the people of Tokyo Webworld safe, just like her father did before her. But their mission is bigger than just one city. Since the Timestream Entanglement, Peni and SP//dr have devoted themselves to the protection of the Web of Life and Destiny and the countless realities it connects.

Psylocke

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: As a naturally fast character, Psylocke can dash short distances and use her powers to turn invisible before striking. Her ultimate ability combines her skills into one deadly attack as she rushes across the battlefield with her wings on display while cutting down all enemies in her path.

LORE: Drawing inspiration from Peach Momoko’s Demon Days: X-Men, our version of Psylocke, also known as Sai, is a wandering warrior in feudal Japan who has devoted herself to striking down ancient demons and monsters. Alongside her wolf companion, Logan, Psylocke won’t rest until all Yokai have fallen by her psychic blade. Her story deepens as she, ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement and put on display by the Collector. Alongside newfound allies, she escaped her cage and learned that other familiar warriors might still be out there. Her new quest is to gather those heroes, end this conflict, and return home.

Punisher

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Expertly wielding a full arsenal of futuristic weapons, Frank Castle is a formidable one-man army. With a steadfast resolve to deliver justice to his enemies, The Punisher won’t cease in his mission until every last round is fired!



LORE: Caught in the crossfire of a mob hit that killed his family, Frank Castle clung to life through sheer force of will and his unquenchable thirst for vengeance. Unwilling to let more innocents suffer at the hands of criminals, Castle took the law into his own hands as the Punisher. Thanks to an experimental serum that vastly extended his lifespan, the Punisher’s war has continued into the far-flung future. As a member of the New Marvel Knights, his impressive arsenal has become a vital part of Black Widow’s crusade against Doom 2099.

Rocket Raccoon

CLASS: Strategist



SKILLS: Rocket may not look like a tech genius or an expert tactician, but anyone who’s ever made his hit list has quickly regretted underestimating him. This savvy space soldier is equally eager to boost his teammates and to collect bounties on his foes.



LORE: He may look cute and fuzzy at first glance, but the space ranger known as Rocket has a bite just as nasty as his attitude. Fortunately, he puts his uncanny technical aptitude to use for good as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. When Star-Lord signed on for a mission to explore Klyntar, Rocket tagged along for some easy target practice shooting symbiotes. But when their ship crashed, Rocket unexpectedly found himself in a fight for his life, trying to keep his fellow Guardians safe until help arrived.

Scarlet Witch

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Wanda Maximoff is adept at harnessing formidable chaos magic, casting hexes with the power to twist and reshape reality itself. Energy, space, and matter are mere playthings in the hands of Scarlet Witch!



LORE: Wanda Maximoff’s ability to manipulate chaos magic makes her one of the most powerful living beings in the universe. As the Scarlet Witch, she seeks to harness that chaos, restoring some semblance of order to a world that is constantly on the brink of destruction. Since the Timestream Entanglement, chaos magic is one of the few forces holding the threads of reality together. Should her powers fail, the Scarlet Witch truly believes that this universe will disintegrate, along with everyone in it. It is a fate she refuses to allow… no matter the cost.

Spider-Man

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Swinging around the arena on his signature weblines, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, AKA Peter Parker, catches his rivals by surprise with sneaky, sticky bursts of webbing and unexpected attacks from above. Look out… here comes the Spider-Man!



LORE: Bitten by a radioactive spider, young Peter Parker gained the ability to cling to almost any surface, a “spider-sense” that warns him of danger, and the proportional speed, strength, and agility of an arachnid. Now, he strives to use his great power responsibly as the wall-crawling wonder known as Spider-Man. Since the Timestream Entanglement, Spider-Man has been swinging between two battlefronts. When he’s not rallying New York’s heroes to fight against ancient forces of darkness, he’s busy protecting the Web of Life and Destiny with his fellow Web-Warriors in Tokyo Webworld.

Star-Lord

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Peter Quill lives to dazzle his foes on the battlefield with his signature swagger. As his element guns paint arcs of devastation, his acrobatic moves sail through the sky with unrivaled style. With performances this spectacular, it’s no wonder that Star-Lord is so legendary!



LORE: Half human. Half alien. All awesome. That’s how Peter Quill, the space outlaw called Star-Lord, would probably describe himself. And as leader of the space faring heroes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s saved the universe enough times to actually live up to his legends. At Shuri’s request, Star-Lord led a scouting mission to the surface of the symbiote planet, Klyntar. As the Guardians made their approach, their ship was disabled by a mysterious force, leaving Star-Lord and his crew stranded on a hostile world nearing the brink of annihilation.

Storm

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: An Omega-level Mutant ability to manipulate weather patterns makes Ororo Munroe a force to be reckoned with. Rain or shine, thunder or lightning, nature itself bends to the command of the Goddess of the Storm!



LORE: Born a Mutant and worshipped as a Goddess due to her ability to manipulate the weather, Ororo Munroe became the X-Man known as Storm. As the regent of Sol and the protector of Arakko, she now serves as a protector for Mutants on Earth and beyond. The chronal energy generated by the Timestream Entanglement has resulted in violent temporal tempests on the sentient island Krakoa, the nation that the X-Men call home. Although her powers are capable of stabilizing the island’s climate, Storm seeks a more permanent solution alongside her fellow heroes.

Thor

CLASS: Vanguard

SKILLS: The son of Odin taps into his divine power to call forth thunder and lightning, raining down relentless fury upon his enemies. With his mighty hammer Mjolnir in hand, Thor effortlessly asserts his dominance on the field of combat.

LORE: Prince of Asgard and God of Thunder, Thor Odinson is one of the bravest warriors the cosmos has ever known. With his enchanted hammer in hand, Thor summons the full fury of the storm to smite his foes… but only if he proves himself worthy of Mjolnir’s might. Alas, Thor has suffered greatly since the Timestream Entanglement. When the All-Father was forced to enter his regenerative Odinsleep, Thor and his brother Loki battled for the throne. Through deceit and trickery, Loki bested his brother, exiling Thor to a distant and dangerous timeline.

Venom

CLASS: Vanguard



SKILLS: Using his symbiote-enhanced body as the perfect living weapon, Eddie Brock and his alien ally stand ever-ready to unleash vicious attacks upon anyone he deems an enemy. Those ensnared by Venom’s tentacles have no choice but to surrender to this insatiable predator.



LORE: When Spider-Man rejected a symbiotic alien that he had once believed to be a mere costume, the creature formed a new bond with a man who shared its disdain for Peter Parker. Together, the symbiote and Eddie Brock became the lethal protector known as Venom. While displaced in time and fighting in the occult wars, Venom glimpsed the horrific future awaiting this timeline. To prevent that future from happening, Venom knows he has only two options — kill the dark god Knull or imprison him on Klyntar and take his throne.

Winter Soldier

CLASS: Duelist



SKILLS: Terrifying experiments turned him into a brainwashed assassin, but now James “Bucky” Barnes is in control of his own fate once again. With his enhanced mechanical arm, the Winter Soldier is primed to deliver earth-shattering blows to any foe in his path!



LORE: Captain America’s sidekick during World War II, James “Bucky” Barnes was thought to have been killed in action. In truth, he had been recovered by enemy forces and rebuilt into their ultimate assassin. But the Winter Soldier eventually broke his conditioning to become a hero once more. Captured during an operation to sabotage Erebus Base, the Winter Soldier was subjected to horrific experiments at the hands of Hydra scientists. He was rescued by Hawkeye and a version of Captain America from the year 2099, who gifted an upgraded arm to his former partner.

Marvel Rivals Team Up List

Voltaic Union

Few have proven capable of lifting the legendary hammer, Mjolnir, due to an ancient Asgardian enchantment that allows only those deemed worthy to wield it. Though that honor has most often belonged to the God of Thunder, Thor, a small handful of mortals – including Captain America and Storm – have managed to raise this mighty mallet high and call forth its fury in times of dire need.

Ragnarok Rebirth

As revenge against the All-Father, Hela once dragged the souls of Odin’s young heirs to her realm of the dead. Little did she realize how much chaos the brothers would cause in her domain! She should have expected as much from Loki, but prince Thor was equally as quarrelsome, earning both royal souls a ban from Hel for all eternity!

Planet X Pals

When Groot’s wooden body shatters into splinters during battle, it’s usually up to Rocket to collect the pieces and nurture his partner back to health. But now that Jeff is in the mix, there’s someone new to fetch Groot’s twigs and even help with the watering! Rocket can never be replaced, but luckily, Groot’s got room on his other shoulder!

Chilling Charisma

After their smash duet on Jeju Island, Namor and Luna Snow soon found themselves performing an encore… but this time, the band was about to break up! As tensions rose between the feuding frontpersons, a new member stepped in, bearing his tiny teeth until things cooled down. With Jeff on their side, this trio is sure to keep on rocking!

Guardian Revival

Mantis once transcended her physical form, becoming pure energy when her time as the Celestial Madonna concluded. Peter Quill once became Master of the Sun, unlocking even deeper power through his alien physiology. Now, Adam Warlock has found these two to be the perfect vessels for his rebirth abilities, for their ancestry bares greater power than they may ever know.

Symbiote Bond

When a symbiote bonds with its host, it leaves behind a permanent remnant – a codex – in the host’s body. Since both Peter and Peni Parker have experienced these alien bonds, it makes it easy for them tap into any symbiote’s power – including Venom’s. But it also puts these heroes in danger of falling under the influence of the Klyntar hivemind…

Ammo Overload

When Rocket lifted a quantum circuit board from the Agents of the Cosmos Complex, he was planning to use it to get the Milano in the air again. But he quickly realized that kind of power could be put to much better use on the battlefield. Can you imagine a device that supplies unlimited ammo? Well, the Punisher certainly can…

Gamma Charge

Tony Stark watched his colleague, Dr. Bruce Banner, with a mixture of hope and trepidation. If Banner’s newly-designed gamma belt could control the Hulk’s rage, it could save countless lives and millions in property damage. But finding a way to infuse the radiation with magical artifacts… well… It’s no wonder that Stephen Strange’s astral projection arrived when it did with similar intrigue.

Dimensional Shortcut

It’s not often that the king of an intergalactic empire invites the queen of a demonic netherworld to join him for a diplomatic meeting. So when Magik got the call to come visit Wakanda, she couldn’t help but answer. If King T’Challa had known her better, however, he wouldn’t have bothered to send the fancy spacecraft to pick her up…

Metallic Chaos

They may have come from different corners of the Multiverse, but the bond between Magneto and the Scarlet Witch transcends realities. Magneto forged a deal with this variant of his long lost daughter: Help gather Mutants lost throughout space and time and bring them home to Krakoa, and he will lead them against the demonic forces that threaten Wanda’s dimension.

The Marvel Rivals global launch is December 6, 2024.

Where can I play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals will be playable via PC and consoles: Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. No subscriptions are required, but the game requires a constant internet connection. An Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Pass are not required.

Stay tuned to ComicBook Gaming for the latest Marvel Rivals updates.