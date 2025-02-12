Marvel Rivals Adds Wedding Costumes for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman

With major holidays few and far in between this time of year, many games are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit. After a leak suggesting Marvel Rivals would have a Valentine’s Day event, fans just got our first official news about love day themed items dropping in Marvel Rivals. The superhero shooter will celebrate love with new Life Fantastic costumes for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. These new skins will be available starting on February 13th at 9 PM EST, just in time for Valentine’s Day. While many fans predicted new skins, many set their hopes on Cloak & Dagger, but it looks as if Marvel Rivals wants to stay on the Fantastic Four train in line with the current season story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Marvel Rivals hasn’t been around all that long, each character already has several skins for fans to choose from. Now, those who are in love with the love story between Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman can show it off in style with the new skins for these two Fantastic Four team members. The designs are inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005), showing the couple in their wedding day best. Susan Storm has quite the elaborate and unique wedding dress, while Mister Fantastic is in a relatively straightforward tuxedo.

💍 A Love Story for the Ages! 💫



"Susan Storm… Will you marry me?"

"Of course, darling! For now… And forever!"



A romance unfolds in Marvel Rivals with the Life Fantastic costumes for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman! Inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005)… pic.twitter.com/GqRVCmwiOH — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 12, 2025

In addition to a cinematic preview of the Fantastic couple on their wedding day, Marvel Rivals shows off what they will look like in-game, including how each skin mixes up the animations for each character. It looks like both skins will also include new emotes, with Invisible Woman holding a bouquet while Mister Fantastic checks to make sure he’s still got the wedding rings in their box.

Marvel Rivals Fans Adore New Love-Themed Costumes for Fantastic Four Duo

The trailer itself doesn’t include details on cost or rarity. However, it looks like The Life Fantastic costumes will be available as a Bundle or sold separately. Both are Legendary Tier costumes and will likely cost 2200 Units each, or 2800 Units for the bundle. With the drop for the items only a few days away, fans won’t have long to wait before deciding whether to snag these costumes. The Life Fantastic skins for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic arrive late on February 13th or early February 14th, depending on your time zone. Both will be permanent additions, so there’s no rush for those still trying to earn Units through gameplay, not actual money.

This isn’t the first time that Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman have gotten simultaneous matching costume updates. They both received new villain looks shortly after arriving in Marvel Rivals. Early reactions to the latest new looks prove that many Marvel fans are only to happy to celebrate the love this superhero couple shares, although it’s clear that fellow Marvel Rivals character Namor might have something to say before the couple gets to their “I dos.”

New Sue Storm costume animation preview

Many responses to the reveal focus on how adorable the promotion is, keeping it short and sweet with feedback like “this is actually adorable.” Many others note their plans to buy the new skins immediately. Following yesterday’s reveal that the Brave New World promo costume would be an already existing skin, not a new addition, Marvel Rivals really needed a win. And for many, it seems these new costumes have NetEase back in their good graces. That said, a few fans have some notes. Namely, missing Mister Fantastic’s beard from other skins and wondering why Sue’s wedding dress is so short. It’s certainly a unique wedding look, but given that it’s inspired by the dress from the comics, we can’t complain too much.

Will you be adding these new Fantastic Four skins to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!