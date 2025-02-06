Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day Event Leaked

For many live service games with regular events, February brings an opportunity to celebrate all things pink, red, and heart-shaped. Games like Pokemon Go lean into the Valentine’s Day spirit with themed events every year, ensuring gamers have multiple dates with limited-time quests and more. This is the first Valentine’s Day for superhero PvP shooter Marvel Rivals, and a new leak suggests they’ll be getting into the love day spirit. While a shooter might not be the first idea of romance, Marvel has a long and storied history of complicated, tangled love stories that could easily feature in a Valentine’s Day event. Not to mention the excuse to release themed skins for players to buy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals is having a busy start to the year where events are concerned. Their Lunar Near Year Bonus Event ends today, and there’s still a few days left in the Fortune & Colors event. This latest event brought in a new “Clash of Dancing Lions” game mode, plus free rewards. It even offers a free “Lion’s Mane” costume for Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy. With relatively few ways to reliably earn free Units, events like these are essential for free-to-play Marvel Rivals fans. And apparently, NetEase plans to keep ’em coming.

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals

According to a leak from @XOX_LEAK, a Valentine’s Day themed event will immediately follow once the Fortune & Colors event ends on February 14th. The new event will supposedly run from February 14th at 4 AM EST through March 6th at 3:59 AM EST. Dates aside, not much else has been revealed about what the first Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day event might bring. But that doesn’t mean fans don’t have hopes, dreams, and theories.

Marvel Rivals Fans Have a Valentine’s Day Wishlist for New Event

In response to the leaked Valentine’s Day event post, Marvel Rivals fans are sharing their hopes for what might be included in the event. Since this is the first February for Marvel Rivals, there’s no precedent for this specific holiday. That said, we can learn from what prior live events have included and presume we’ll see some new event missions that will offer up various rewards, most likely in-game currency.

Beyond that, fans would love to see another new free skin. Given that many costumes are locked behind a paywall, these make for pretty exciting rewards. One player is hoping for a Hawkeye as Cupid skin, which would play nicely into his bow and arrow vibes. Others would love to see a new skin for the Cloak & Dagger duo. Even if no free costumes are available this time, hopefully earning some Units will help get fans closer to a new costume for their favorite hero.

PLEASEEE CAN THEY INCLUDE THIS SKIN WITH THE VALENTINE EVENT pic.twitter.com/3dG4bHAip4 — ً (@melmedardas) February 6, 2025

As for the timing of the event, it’s a bit unusual for a game’s Valentine’s Day event to start right on the day itself. Often, there’s more of a leadup to the actual holiday, but given the timing for the current Fortune & Colors event, it makes sense. With recent in-game happenings stacked back-to-back, many Marvel Rivals players are curious about what’s happening on March 6th. Will this date bring in the second half of Season 1, for instance? If so, that might mean the rest of the Fantastic Four including The Thing and Human Torch could make a post-Valentine’s Day debut.

Until more details emerge about the alleged Valentine’s Day event in Marvel Rivals, we’ll just have to wait and see. Are you hoping for a specific new character skin with this next live event? Let us know in the comments!