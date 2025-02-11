Marvel Rivals Brave New World Mystery Costume Isn’t Red Hulk (Or Anything New)

In January, Marvel Rivals revealed that fans with a ticket to see Captain America: Brave New World at Regal Cinemas would get exclusive DLC. The promotion is for opening weekend only and was reported to include a spray, nameplate, and mystery costume. With the preview of the spray featuring Red Hulk holding Captain America’s shield, many fans speculated that the so-called “mystery costume” would be a new Red Hulk skin. The next time Marvel Rivals posted about the promotion, the “mystery costume” language was dropped altogether, leading fans to ask for clarification. In response, the social media team confirmed the promotion will not include a new costume at all.

The latest post about the promotion notes that fans can get an MCU-inspired spray and nameplate in Marvel Rivals. The combo will be available for anyone who gets a ticket to Captain America: Brave New World at a Regal Cinemas location before February 17th. None of this is new information, but fans did quickly pick up on the fact that the mystery costume was not mentioned. Many fans were hoping for a version of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, who has been a frequent feature in commercials related to the new film. Not only does Marvel Rivals‘ response to player questions confirm that we aren’t getting Red Hulk on February 13th, it won’t be a new skin at all.

Celebrate Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World with a special Combo Bundle!🎟️



Starting February 13th 6 PM PST, get your hands on this MCU inspired spray and nameplate in Marvel Rivals!#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/hgbPhdqEAa — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 11, 2025

Seeing the missing costume as part of the Combo Bundle, one user replied to the post asking for clarification. Marvel Rivals responded to confirm that the costume included in the Regal cinemas bundle “is an existing costume in the game.” Many fans are not pleased with this news, which feels a bit like a bait-and-switch when the previous language seemed to imply that the mystery would be something new and exciting.

Marvel Rivals Fans Frustrated at Lack of Clarity Around Mystery Costume

Understandably, many Marvel Rivals players are upset about this new information regarding the mystery skin in the Brave New World bundle. With the film’s opening weekend just days away, many fans have already pre-ordered their tickets for the movie, hoping it would come with a shiny new Marvel Rivals skin. As one fans says, the update regarding included items “should of been addressed sooner.”

For many, the late notice is just part of the problem. Given that the items will be released in just a few days, fans are confused as to why Marvel Rivals still hasn’t revealed what the included costume is. If it isn’t new to the game, then why is it still being talked about as a mystery? Players are asking for clarification as to which costume will be included, in part so they will know whether it’s one they’ve already purchased.

Don’t expect to see this skin in marvel rivals just yet

In response to this disappointing update, a few players are even talking about refunding their Brave New World tickets. While many Marvel fans were likely planning to see the newest MCU addition anyway, some opted to drive further for a Regal Cinema specifically to take advantage of the promotion. They won’t be left with nothing to show for it, but a nameplate and spray combo are, for many, less enticing than a free skin. As of now, Marvel Rivals hasn’t clarified if the mystery skin was originally intended to be something new and ran into complications or if releasing an already-available costume was always part of the plan. At any rate, players with Regal Cinemas tickets to the new Captain America movie will get the movie poster-inspired spray and Captain America nameplate.

