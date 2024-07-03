Marvel Rivals Reveals Spider-Man Gameplay Ahead of Beta

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment announced late last month the dates for the console closed beta that’ll take place in July, and ahead of those dates, we’ve been gettnig more and more looks at some of the different playable characters. Today, the spotlight was on Spider-Man, one of the Marvel heroes who’ll undoubtedly be a go-to pick for those coming into the game for the first time this month. The trailer for Spider-Man shared this week finally showed off some of the character’s gameplay which expectedly includes a lot of acrobatics and web-slinging.

In terms of hero classifications in Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man is considered a “Duelist” in this game. That puts him alongside others like Black Panther, Star-Lord, The Punisher, and other characters whose abilities are geared towards damage output. If you’re familiar with other hero shooters like Overwatch 2, consider the Duelists the DPS characters of Marvel Rivals. The other classes are Vanguards which are the tankier characters as well as the Strategists which specialize in support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As expected, Spider-Man can swing around on webs and can also run on walls. He’s got the ability to pull enemies to him as well in order to deal damage up close, though you’re probably not going to want to be pulling someone like the Hulk or another similar hero unless they’re being yanked out of position.

In addition to the gameplay revealed in the trailer, the same video also showed off some of the alternate skins that Spider-Man will have in Marvel Rivals. One of those is apparently a new take on the beloved Bombastic Bagman look Spider-Man got during his Fantastic Four team-up.

“You know the story, after a radioactive spider granted Peter Parker his arachnid powers, he started to shoulder the great responsibility of protecting everyone in his friendly neighborhood. While Peter never leaves home without his endless stream of quips and inexhaustible optimism, the crisis of the Timestream Entanglement puts him at odds with some of his greatest allies and unforgettable foes. But, with the Web of Life and Destiny hanging on by a thread, every amazing Spider-Totem and Web-Warrior will need to join the fray, even those that forgot their suit at home…”

Marvel Rivals will get a closed beta for consoles and the PC platform on July 23rd, so expect to see more reveals between now and then.