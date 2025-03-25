Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Revealed for Next Major Update

The patch notes for the next big Marvel Rivals update has been revealed in advance of its release. At this point, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is beginning to wind down as Season 2 will kick off in just a few short weeks. Prior to that time, though, developer NetEase Games is looking to improve on Marvel Rivals in its current state and will do so by letting loose another notable patch in mere days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to go live in the early hours of March 27th, this new Marvel Rivals update will arrive for PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms. This patch notably adds a new gift tied to April Fools’ Day which will unlock on April 1st to those who have completed Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Other than this, the update mainly looks to address other problems that have been found with various characters. Heroes such as Wolverine, Iron Fist, Iron Man, and Human Torch have all had their abilities tweaked to some degree with this update.

To get a look at all of these changes that are soon set to hit Marvel Rivals, you can find the patch notes attached below.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure

We’ve added a special April Fool’s Easter Egg gift! Remember, only those who collect all rewards from Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure will unlock this hidden twist surprise.

New Content

Pick-Up Bundle

Fixes

All Platforms

General

Resolved an issue in Custom Game where a disconnected player’s character would still appear on the Like page during match settlement.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Squashed a glitch in the Hydra Charteris Base map where Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B. could sometimes revive teammates outside the play area due to terrain changes.

Heroes

Wolverine’s Terrifying Pounce: Resolved an issue where the Hulk could sometimes have abnormal behavior after being catapulted into a terrain KO by Wolverine’s Feral Leap. Now, the big guy gets the proper beatdown without any off-script environmental stunts!

Iron Fist’s Wall-Climbing Whimsy: Fixed a glitch in Practice Range where Iron Fist wall-climbing was beyond expectations. The master of martial arts can now keep his acrobatic feats on track!

Iron Man’s Teleportation Tangle: In Sanctum Sanctorum, Iron Man use of Hyper-Velocity followed immediately by portal entry could occasionally throw a wrench in the works—resulting in the ability to misfire and some off-color special effects. Now, Iron Man’s high-tech strategy is as sleek as ever, letting him jet in and out as he pleases.

Loki-Doctor Strange’s Forbidden Tech: Fixed an issue in Doom Match where Loki’s transformation into Doctor Strange allowed the use of the forbidden Pentagram of Farallah. This minds-warping mix-up has been vanquished.

Magneto’s Magnetic Moments: Resolved an issue in the post-match where Magneto’s MVP could sometimes display some bizarre, offbeat visuals. The master of magnetism now commands his moments with true polar precision.

Wolverine’s Ultimate with Pinpoint Precision: Fixed a snag in Wolverine’s Ultimate Ability where, under high network latency, foes sent flying and slammed into the ground could sometimes end up in the wrong location. Now, every Last Stand lands exactly where it should.

Human Torch’s Fiery Focus: Addressed a rare bug where the Human Torch’s Primary Attack would sometimes miss its target entirely, leaving his incendiary prowess a little less scorching. With this fix, every burst of flame burns as brilliantly as intended—ensuring his heat is always on target!

Console