Marvel Rivals Confirms Wolverine and the Rest of the Launch Roster

Marvel Rivals players knew that several more heroes were to be revealed prior to the game’s release on December 6th, and with less than a week to go before the game launches, we now know what the full release roster will look like. That’s because today’s launch trailer just confirmed that Wolverine, Iron Fist, Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, and Squirrel Girl will all be joining Marvel Rivals next week. Those five characters complete the roster of 33 characters with more to join afterwards, but for now, Marvel Rivals players have a stacked lineup to look forward to.

Guesses for the final characters to join Marvel Rivals included picks like Ultron or other characters that wouldn’t necessarily be at the top of wishlists but would be welcome picks for the game. Wolverine and Black Widow, however, were pretty much always guaranteed picks for Marvel Rivals as was Squirrel Girl, though the latter was basically confirmed through leaks instead of smart guesses. Iron Fist was a pretty likely pick as well given the melee-focused nature of the character in a game like Marvel Rivals, but Cloak and Dagger has for sure emerged as the surprise pick for one of the final 33 characters in the game.

The launch trailer above just dropped all this new character news on Marvel Rivals players after another announcement was teased yesterday, but players didn’t expect that the announcement would be Wolverine and the rest of the roster. Each of the characters were shown off in a quick montage alongside others who were already confirmed previously like Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Captain America, and more before some updated artwork at the end of the trailer gave a better preview of all the characters that’ll be in the game.

Marvel Rivals characters fall into one of three categories — Vanguard, Duelist, or Strategist — so we’ll see soon once the Marvel Rivals site is updated where these characters fall. Wolverine, Cloak and Dagger, Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Squirrel Girl were all naturally absent from any past playtests, so we won’t know till launch day how they perform compared to other heroes and villains players have already been able to try out.

the launch roster for Marvel rivals.

One interesting thing to note about this newest trailer for Marvel Rivals is that the end of it shows another Team-Up Ability we’ll see in-game. These are special moves used between compatible characters like Rocket and Groot that allow them to perform unique abilities whenever they’re on the same team and near each other. It was teased previously that one of the newer characters would have a Team-Up Ability that would leave players impressed, and based on what’s shown in the Marvel Rivals trailer, it looks like that move is the Hulk throwing a spiraling Wolverine right at enemies.

Marvel Rivals releases on December 6th with all of its 33 characters set to be free to play right from the start, just like the game itself. More heroes will be added in the future during later seasons.