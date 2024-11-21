Hawkeye Looks Unstoppable in Epic Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveal

Marvel Rivals’ December release is fast approaching, and there’s an already impressive lineup of 27 heroes to play as. More heroes are on the way of course, including one particular archer who has been the worst kept secret of the game thus far. Now Marvel Rivals has finally revealed Hawkeye as a playable hero with a brand new trailer, and to say that he looks unstoppable in the right hands would be an understatement. As you can see in the trailer, Hawkeye lives up his name from range, but he’s also adept at melee when the situation calls for it, and good luck getting up close if he spots you first. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadly at Range

As one would expect, Hawkeye is an expert at ranged attacks, utilizing his bow to fling a variety of unique arrows at foes before they can even get close. The trailer showcases this early, with Hawkeye unleashing pinpoint shots at opponents and getting a number of KOs along the way.

Those who can take that extra moment to center their aim in the middle of the action will be rewarded with high impact shots, and he pulls off a number of knockouts in the opening minutes. We then see him switch to a different arrow, which seems to create a small vortex near the target. Then we see another arrow in play, and this one seems to hit with explosive impact, which Hawkeye uses to hurt an opponent at relatively close range.

Time for Swords

Another switch occurs and it looks like he has arrows that seek out their target, at least if his quippy “you can’t hide from this one” is anything to go by. When an opponent leaps towards him, Hawkeye pulls his sword and knocks the opponent back, sending them off the ledge. We then get a look at another sequence where he parries a shot from an opponent with his swords, and then another slash sends Winter Soldier flying off the ledge shortly after.

[RELATED: Marvel Rivals Roster: Every Playable Marvel Character]

After that, we see a powerful ability that charges up his bow with energy, leading to a number of shots that create what appear to be holograms of himself around his opponent, allowing him to jump down and land the killing blow on Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange.

The official description for the video gives us some insight into Hawkeye’s past and his abilities. That description reads, “With a tough past and a hard childhood, Clint Barton knew struggle at an early age. Persevering through the hardships, he’s become a master marksmen with unparalleled precision.”

The description continues, reading, “Hawkeye is ready to take aim with his Piercing Arrow, charging his shot for the right moment. Prepared to fight anyone at any distance, his blast arrow is sure to wreak havoc to those who dare try and get close to him. Deflecting his enemies is certainly no easy task, but he’s ready to prove himself and take on the challenge.”

Marvel Rivals is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 6th.

What do you think of Hawkeye, and which character are you going to play as first? You can talk all things Marvel Rivals with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilar and on Bluesky @knightofoa!