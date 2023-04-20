Marvel Snap Reveals Kitty Pryde Changes, Player Compensation

Marvel Snap's addition of Kitty Pryde has been a bit of a mess. Shortly after the card's release, developer Second Dinner noticed game-breaking issues, and was forced to disable it from matches, from being purchased, and from being collected. As Second Dinner revealed in a new blog post, figuring out a fix took longer than anticipated, as "it would involve fundamental changes to our current game engine." However, the team seems to have come up with a reworked design that makes things simpler than before.

Previous Design – Kitty Pryde:

[1/0] You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.

New Design – Kitty Pryde:

[1/0] When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

Second Dinner still needs a bit more time to test the new Kitty Pryde design, and players shouldn't expect to see it until the game's May patch, which will release in about four weeks. When the card's new design does release, it will be given to all players. The original card initially cost 6,000 Tokens. All players that previously bought the card will be given 8,000 Tokens as compensation, as well as a Kitty Pryde Base Avatar. The compensation will arrive "later this week," so players should keep an eye out! Following the announced changes and compensation, Second Dinner thanked players for their patience, stating that a lot was learned from this process and the team "will improve the quality of future releases."

Clearly this situation did not work out the way that anyone was hoping, but it seems that the developer is trying to do right by players that spent money on the card, as well as all players in general. Keeping things balanced and working properly in a live service game can be a tricky process, and sometimes there's a learning curve involved. Hopefully players will be happy with the compensation and with these card changes, and there will be fewer problems in the future!

Did you purchase the original version of the Kitty Pryde card? Do you think that the changes and compensation are acceptable? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!