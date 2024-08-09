Marvel Snap Launches First Deadpool-Themed League Event

The merc-with-a-mouth himself has issued a call-to-arms in Marvel Snap, and the free-to-play collectible card game has introduced its first League event with a Deadpool theme, continuing Marvel fans’ buzz around the character as Deadpool & Wolverine recently premiered to fantastic critical and audience reviews. For a limited-time – August 8th through 10th – players can participate in the League, where they compete with similarly skilled players and earn bonus rewards based on performance, furthering the regular gameplay experience of Marvel Snap in a whole new way.

Additional information for the Deadpool League per the Steam announcement reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earn Rewards (aka bragging rights)

Everyone participating in the Deadpool League will earn rewards, but the top spots on the leaderboard will get the best loot. For our inaugural event, the top three players per League will win an exclusive Deadpool emote, alongside other great prizes like Mystery Variants, Borders, and Deadpool boosters.

1st – Deadpool Emote, Premium Mystery Variant, 2x Matte Black Borders, 310 Boosters

2nd – Deadpool Emote, Mystery Variant, Matte Black Border, 310 Boosters

3rd – Deadpool Emote, Mystery Variant, Neon Blue Border, 310 Boosters

4th-5th – Mystery Variant, Neon Blue Border, 310 Boosters

6th-10th – Mystery Variant, Neon Blue Border, 155 Boosters

11th-15th – Mystery Variant, Neon Blue Border, 105 Boosters

16th-20th – 65 Boosters

21st-25th – 35 Boosters

26th-30th – 15 Boosters

What are leagues?

Leagues match you with 30 players of similar skill levels in a competitive leaderboard format. From August 8th to 10th, join our first-ever event, the Deadpool League, and show off your skills! Simply play your regular games, rack up League Points through victories, and watch your ranking climb.

Event Duration: August 8th-10th

Entry Fee: None

Top 3 Prize: Exclusive Deadpool emote

Joining is easy! The Deadpool League is open to all players, with no entry fee required for the Standard League. Just hop into your standard games, and your League Points will adjust based on your performance. The more cubes you win, the more points you earn.If you’d like to join a Heroic League, you can pay to compete for increased rewards. For this first Deadpool League event we’re not including Heroic Leagues. However, we hope to bring this feature in future editions.

Marvel Snap also ushered in a new season this week, bringing a new generation of Avengers to the game with characters from the Young Adventures team – Kate Bishop and her trick arrows included, of course.