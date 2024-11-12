Marvel Snap Update Brings Back Deadpool’s Diner, Patch Notes Released

A new Marvel Snap update should now be live for users on iOS, Android, and PC. This update largely focuses on bug fixes and some quality of life updates, as well as some changed text on existing cards. However, there are some other highlights, including the return of Deadpool’s Diner. The limited time mode will be making a comeback on November 21st, probably to celebrate this month’s release of Deadpool and Wolverine on Disney+. This time around, players will have the opportunity to obtain a King Eitri card, as well as a new variant of Jane Foster. The latter will feature the art of Andrea Guardino.

Deadpool’s Diner was somewhat controversial when it debuted in Marvel Snap earlier this year. A lot of users on the Marvel Snap subreddit aired their frustrations at the time, with some going so far as to call it “pay to win.” It remains to be seen whether the mode will prove as frustrating this time around, but hopefully the game’s developers have listened to this feedback and made some improvements. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Are you hungry? Well, you better be because Deadpool’s Diner Returns November 21! It’s time to dust off your bubs, because Deadpool’s Diner is back with more high “steaks” action! Make your way all the way up to the (biggest plate) and you’ll unlock the newest Card, King Eitri, and an exclusive Jane Foster – Andrea Guardino Variant!

GENERAL UPDATES

Album Quick Preview

Wishing you could see which Album(s) a new Variant in your shop is for? Well, now you can!

Preview Albums from the Daily Offer Shop, Medal Shop, Token Shop, and the Collector’s Vault!

Simply touch or click the album icon to preview the Album and see how much progress you’ve made and which rewards you can unlock.

ART, VISUAL EFFECTS, & AUDIO

Maximus now has VFX and audio.

CARD AND LOCATION TEXT UPDATES

The final stage of our development process includes reviewing and improving card and location text before we lock the season. Usually, we do that a full month ahead of time, meaning that even an older version of the game won’t have outdated text for upcoming cards. However, for the Nine Realms season that handoff wasn’t implemented to our most recent patch–only this new one. For that reason, you may see a few instances of text changes, namely on the following cards and locations.

To be clear: These updates are text only. No element of the function is changing.

Surtur

[Old] 3/5 – After you play a card with 10+ Power, this gains +3 Power.

3/5 – After you play a card with 10+ Power, this gains +3 Power. [New]3/5 – After you play a card with 10 or more Power, this gains +3 Power.

Malekith

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here. It reveals at the end of the game.

4/6 – On Reveal: Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here. It reveals at the end of the game. [New]4/6 – On Reveal: Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here, but don’t reveal it until the game ends.

Valhalla

[Old] After turn 4, repeat the On Reveal abilities of cards here.

After turn 4, repeat the On Reveal abilities of cards here. [New]After turn 4, cards here repeat their On Reveal abilities.

BUG FIXES

Card and Location Art Fixes in 34.x

Addressed some layering issues in-game with the Activate text overlapping awkwardly with other card assets

Silver Sable should no longer occasionally disappear when playing her VFX

Addressed issues with the volume for MODOK and Aero VO being inconsistent between languages

Fixed an issue with how the transparency effect of various merge VFX (ex: Blob) would display

Fixed an issue with Zabu’s VFX not playing correctly

Other Fixes in 34.x

Diner – Bub wager text should no longer be occasionally obscured by player names and avatar UI

Resolved an issue where some SFX weren’t properly tied to the correct audio sliders in Settings

Cleaned up some UI issues related to the locked Custom Card slot for unowned and unseen cards in your collection

Fixed a visual issue with the avatar for Silk’s Wooh Na-Young variant

Attempting to purchase variants from the Daily Offer Shop while disconnected from the internet should no longer result in those Variants incorrectly appearing as purchased when you’ve reconnected

The blur effect in the background of some UI elements should no longer inadvertently disappear

Alliance Fixes in 34.x

Fixed an issue that was preventing player names from displaying correctly in some languages on the Point Contributors board

The three-dot button in the top-right corner of a member’s profile display from within the Alliance UI should now function

Continued broad improvements to the filters and search functions of Alliances

PC Fixes in 34.x

[PC] Hoverstate glow effect should no longer extend beyond the buttons or tabs being hovered over

Existing Known Issues Fixed

Free Seasonal Series 3 card should no longer temporarily show as claimed if the same card is earned through other means before the next refresh

During the custom card tutorial players can click on a deck in the background through other UI elements and this can cause a soft lock

