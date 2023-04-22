Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Responds to Fan Complaints About Lack of Info

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel's Spider-Man and its 2023 sequel Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has now responded to fan complaints about the lack of info with the PlayStation 5 follow-up. Since first being announced back in 2021, Insomniac and PlayStation have essentially shared nothing new related to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Despite still being slated to release this year, though, some fans have started to become fearful of a potential delay. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be in the cards as Insomniac has now tried to ease fan concerns just a bit.

In a recent interaction on social media, Insomniac Games responded to one fan's inquiry about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and its notable absence of new details or gameplay footage. Although Insomniac didn't say when more info on Spider-Man 2 might be coming about, it did mention in a subtle manner that development is going well. To that end, Insomniac then asked fans to just hold out a bit longer before more news on Spider-Man 2 comes about.

"Because we're in the kitchen," Insomniac said in reference to its ongoing development of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. "It smells good in there, but we just ask for a little more patience."

Based on new reporting that has come about within the past day, it seems likely that we could end up seeing more of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 within the coming day. Specifically, this is because Sony is reportedly going to be holding its next PlayStation Showcase event at some point in May 2023. Assuming that this does come to fruition, it's all but guaranteed that Insomniac would highlight Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a major way during this presentation.

For now, though, the only thing we know with certainty is that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch at some point in fall 2023 on PS5. Based on what we've heard in recent months, a September 2023 release window is highly possible, but we'll have to wait to hear more from PlayStation in an official capacity to know whether or not this is accurate.

