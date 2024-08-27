Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hit With Unexpected New Update for PS5

Insomniac Games has released a surprising new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 today on PlayStation 5 consoles. With the one-year anniversary of Spider-Man 2’s release right around the corner, patches for the game have expectedly slowed down. In fact, prior to today’s update, Insomniac hadn’t released a patch of any sort since June, which is when it added a handful of new Suits to the game. Now, Insomniac is looking to make a couple of small tweaks that impact those previous cosmetics that were brought to the open-world title.

As a whole, update version 1.003.001 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is pretty tiny. This patch primarily looks to fix problems that have come about with the Spider logo on both the Last Stand Suit and the Webbed Suit. Other than this, the studio has once again altered the look of the Suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie based on feedback that has come about from players. Outside of these key changes, some extra fixes for various crashes and stability have also been added.

Moving forward, it’s not known how much more Insomniac will look to support Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While some fans thought that DLC for Spider-Man 2 would be a given, Insomniac has yet to announce any plans for such content. Instead, based on leaks that have come from the developer, it seems that it might be prioritizing wholly new games that include Marvel’s Wolverine, amongst other projects. Even if DLC isn’t in the cards, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll receive a couple of additional updates of this sort over time.

To get a look at the full patch notes for today’s update to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can view the patch notes below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update 1.003.001 Patch Notes

SUIT FIXES

Addressed an issue where the Spider logo clipped through the chest of the Last Stand suit

Addressed an issue where the Spider logo clipped through the back of the Webbed suit while playing in Performance mode

Recolored the soles of the Amazing 2 suit from red to black per Community Feedback

PERFORMANCE FIXES