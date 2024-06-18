Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Adds 8 Suits and More in New Patch Notes
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update drops 8 more suits for players to try on.
PlayStation and Insomniac Games announced not long ago that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be getting not just a few more costumes but eight new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales to put on. Those suits are now in the game as of Tuesday with Insomniac Games dropping an update as well to add them alongside other changes including accessibility features and a number of bug fixes that were impacting different parts of the experience.
Revealed previously as part of a preview of these new suits, four of them are totally new designs while the other four are "legacy" suits pulled from different works and moments important to the respective Spider-Man characters. Since there are eight suits and two heroes, you'd be correct in assuming that the suits are evenly split between Miles and Peter as well with four given to each hero.
The other core feature outside of the new suits is the new ability to configure what your parry and traversal animations look like when it comes to using the normal Spider-Man arms vs. those of the Symbiote look. The full patch notes for June 18th's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update can be seen below:
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update
Brand New
Four brand new collaboration suits
- Metro (Miles Morales)
- Ginga (Miles Morales)
- Fluro (Peter Parker)
- Motorchic (Peter Parker)
Four returning fan-favorite legacy suits
- Into the Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)
- Last Stand (Peter Parker)
- Uptown Pride (Miles Morales)
- Animated (Miles Morales)
Parry/Traversal Ability Swap
- The ability to swap the Spider Arms and Symbiote, and vice versa per community feedback. These options can be found under GAMEPLAY settings and include:
- Default: the option remains unchanged to how it is pre-patch
- Symbiote: only the symbiote arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities
- Spider Arms: only the spider arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities
- Suit: Symbiote suits use symbiote-based parry and traversal abilities, other suits use the spider arms
Accessibility Additions
- Funky: Added Look At Waypoint support for the opening circuit box
- Funky: Added an Activity Skip for the Spider-Bot section
- Homecoming: Added Skip Puzzle for the tether puzzle
Notable Update Additions and Fixes
- Addressed feedback where entering Surge didn't transform players into the Symbiote Suit in New Game+
- Addressed feedback where the frequency of Symbiote finishers was too low or almost non-existent in New Game+
- Addressed an issue where street signs did not properly display in the open world
- Addressed an issue where Depth of Field (DoF) doesn't work in Photo Mode if DoF is off in the game settings
- Addressed an issue where users could not launch turbines in the Brooklyn Heights Emily-May Foundation mission
- Addressed an issue where the Spider logo would float in certain poses on the Webbed Suit
- Addressed an issue where dialogue would not play during the Mr. Negative boss fight when tutorials were turned off
- Addressed an audio/dialogue issue with the Hydra Bench minigame
- Addressed a text issue with the "End of Night" prompt
- Addressed an issue with inconsistent background colors in the Suits menu
- Addressed reported issues of misplaced objects and assets in the open world
- Addressed additional stability, bugs and glitches throughout the game
