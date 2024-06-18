Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Adds 8 Suits and More in New Patch Notes

PlayStation and Insomniac Games announced not long ago that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be getting not just a few more costumes but eight new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales to put on. Those suits are now in the game as of Tuesday with Insomniac Games dropping an update as well to add them alongside other changes including accessibility features and a number of bug fixes that were impacting different parts of the experience.

Revealed previously as part of a preview of these new suits, four of them are totally new designs while the other four are "legacy" suits pulled from different works and moments important to the respective Spider-Man characters. Since there are eight suits and two heroes, you'd be correct in assuming that the suits are evenly split between Miles and Peter as well with four given to each hero.

The other core feature outside of the new suits is the new ability to configure what your parry and traversal animations look like when it comes to using the normal Spider-Man arms vs. those of the Symbiote look. The full patch notes for June 18th's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update can be seen below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update

Brand New

Four brand new collaboration suits

Metro (Miles Morales)

Ginga (Miles Morales)

Fluro (Peter Parker)

Motorchic (Peter Parker)

Four returning fan-favorite legacy suits

Into the Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

Last Stand (Peter Parker)

Uptown Pride (Miles Morales)

Animated (Miles Morales)

Parry/Traversal Ability Swap

The ability to swap the Spider Arms and Symbiote, and vice versa per community feedback. These options can be found under GAMEPLAY settings and include:

Default: the option remains unchanged to how it is pre-patch

Symbiote: only the symbiote arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities

Spider Arms: only the spider arms will be used for parry and traversal abilities

Suit: Symbiote suits use symbiote-based parry and traversal abilities, other suits use the spider arms

Accessibility Additions

Funky: Added Look At Waypoint support for the opening circuit box

Funky: Added an Activity Skip for the Spider-Bot section

Homecoming: Added Skip Puzzle for the tether puzzle

Notable Update Additions and Fixes