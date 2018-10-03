‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Just Became Superior Spider-Man’s Friend

There’s some great stuff in Spider-Geddon #0, which hit shelves last week, including the debut of the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man hero in comics for the first time. And, based upon this article from Comic Book Resources, you’d be surprised who he makes friends with.

Now, you are venturing a little bit into SPOILER territory for the comic, so if you don’t want to know what happens yet, feel free to stop reading now.

In the book, Spider-Man (from the PS4 game) immediately makes friends with Superior Super-Man, also known as Otto Octavius, and somehow creates a stronger friendship between the two over the course of the book.

The article notes that the comic serves as an “epilogue to the hit video game. By the time the comic begins, Spider-Man and New York City are still trying to pick up the pieces from the game’s events. Miles has gotten powers and is learning from Peter, MJ and Parker have reconciled, and Aunt May has died from complications due to the Devil’s Breath. All the main villains have been caught and sent to the Raft, including their leader Dr. Octavius.”

We won’t go into too much further detail, but there’s definitely more to Otto than you might realize, even with his anger towards his former partner Norman Osborn.

Spider-Geddon also digs a little deeper with their bond after their battle with Tarantula (which you’ll find in the comic), with Otto’s tone changing from full-on rage to a surprising level of politeness, even going as far as talking about how Peter and Mary Jane find each other again.

But it also provides Peter with a good amount of closure with Otto, according to the article. “The last he’d seen of his Otto, he was ranting and screaming for after his defeat, a harrowing vision of his former mentor. But now, seeing an Otto who could at least try to be a hero is heartening for the young man,” the author notes.

You’ll be able to read Spider-Geddon #0 digitally and physically now. Oh, and don’t forget to play Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

