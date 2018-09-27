‘Marvel Spider-Man’ Fans Are Sad They Don’t Have A New Game + Mode To Play This Week

You may have read the news earlier this month that Insomniac Games is indeed prepping a New Game + mode for Marvel’s Spider-Man, promising to bring new challenges for the web-slinger to take on sometime later this year. But some fans are sad that we don’t have the mode in the game just yet.

Over on this Reddit thread, one ambitious fan posted a picture of Tobey Maguire crying (the one from the original Spider-Man film after Uncle Ben gets shot), while also noting, “Another week, another no new game + mode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering that Insomniac is “polishing it up” as we speak, we didn’t expect it to be ready right away. But that isn’t stopping Spider-Man fans from having some fun in the thread with their many reactions.

Jriibz, for example, noted, “Lol for the God of war owners we had to wait 4 months.”

Others were sympathetic in a way. “See you in next spring fam,” one said, although Insomniac didn’t provide a release date for it just yet. Another said, “I feel you man,” and another offered some optimism, saying, “I assume new game + will arrive around the same time as the first DLC,” which is scheduled for October 23. We’re not sure if it’ll come that soon, but still…

But some are hopeful. “It sucks but the longer it takes the more likely they are to be adding cool new twists and surprises and features to new game plus,” I_dont_use_caps noted, while Sablis added, “For sure! I just hope that NG+ is a bit fresh instead of just an exact replay with enemies doing more damage or something. Would be nice to maybe have some different enemies or some different side quests in NG+. With the time it’s taking, I think it’ll be more than just a changing in the balance of health and damage.”

But it looks like a user named Ziris_ really said it best. “I’m still looking forward to NG+ and I don’t feel like it will have been ruined at all. I’m getting to learn new techniques I didn’t figure out the first time through, along with some other nuances that I didn’t notice. I really think it’s worth it to play through again. Take your time and really enjoy it, since now you already have a general idea of the story line. Also, this feels like one of those games I’ll be playing through many, many times again in the future, and it’ll take a long time before I get tired of it.”

So cheer up, Spidey fans. You’ve still a lot of game to get through. No Tobey crying!

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.