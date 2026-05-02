The One Thing 2026’s Top 10 Games All Have in Common Sheds Light on What Gamers Really Want

Though we’re just 5 months into the year, 2026 has already delivered some massively popular and critically acclaimed new game releases. The top charts on review aggregate sites like Metacritic prove that we’ve had solid installments across a variety of genres. In fact, horror game Resident Evil Requiem sits tied with cozy life sim Pokemon Pokopia for the highest Metacritic score of 2026 so far. From indies to AAA games, our Game of the Year contender list so far features a wide array of different games. Yet they all have one thing in common.

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This year has given us quite a few breakout hits, including a few surprises like just how great Pokopia really is. While the Steam charts pack in plenty of Early Access hits like Windrose, Metacritic is reserved for full releases. And the 10 highest-rated games of the year so far highlight the difference between what players want and what many gaming companies are trying to do. Of the 10 top-rated games on Metacritic, every single one is geared toward a single-player experience. And that could be part of why we’ve seen so many big multiplayer live service games fail.

There’s a Place for Multiplayer, But Many Players Just Want Good, Engaging Single-Player Experiences

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The top 10 highest-rated games on Metacritic for 2026 as I’m writing this are:

Pokemon Pokopia (89)

Resident Evil Requiem (89)

Mewgenics (88)

SAROS (88)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition (87)

Hermit and Pig (87)

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven (86)

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (86)

OPUS: Prism Peak (86)

Nioh 3 (86)

Though the genre varies wildly from cozy games like Pokopia to Resident Evil‘s horror, these games share one thing in common. Even if they offer some optional co-op gameplay, they are by and large geared at a single-player experience, often paired with a strong story element. You have to scroll pretty far to find a game that’s truly focused on multiplayer in the top-rated games of the year.

This is, of course, partly the bias of which games garner enough critical attention to earn a Metascore. There’s also the fact that many of the most popular live service and co-op games are long-running or Early Access titles, which wouldn’t be reflected in looking at the Metacritic Top 10 for 2026. But even so, I do think this trend reflects what many gamers are looking for when they go to buy a new game.

Sure, it’s fun to enjoy a co-op game with friends. But many of us grew up on games like Baldur’s Gate or Final Fantasy, immersive story-driven titles that you could lose yourself in. And those are still the kinds of games many of us look for, despite the fact that many developers are focused on multiplayer games with viral “friendslop” potential or heavily monetized free-to-play live service titles. Games are, for many of us, a way to step into and experience a story. Like a good movie or book, but where you’re part of making the story happen. And it’s these games that often attract critical praise alongside dedicated fanbases.

The Live Service & Co-Op “FriendSlop” Market is Oversaturated, And Gamers Are Tired

Image courtesy of Team PEAK and Aggro Crab

In the last few years, many gaming companies have emphasized live-service, multiplayer titles. This is likely driven in part by the popularity of games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, which continue to be at the top of charts for concurrent players. And after viral co-op sensations like PEAK, we’re also seeing a rise in titles geared at an entertaining but fairly repetitive multiplayer experience. Indeed, the list of most-played games on Steam includes many multiplayer live-service titles, including shooters like PUBG: Battlegrounds and the aforementioned Apex Legends. But while MOBAs, competitive shooters, and MMORPGs continue to be popular, there’s a cap on how many of these games players can invest in long-term.

Competitive games require players to keep up with the meta, getting familiar with new characters, rules, and tools as they evolve. MMORPGs and similar live-service, free-to-play titles require upkeep, with daily check-ins to stay current on rewards and items. Though they can be incredibly fun and build strong communities, they can also feel a bit like work. Realistically, most gamers only have time to truly invest in a handful of these kinds of games at most. And yet, more and more of them keep coming out.

Even the Steam charts are showing that gamers are getting tired of keeping up with big multiplayer, live-service games. Single-player focused games like Slay the Spire 2, Crimson Desert, and Stardew Valley have made their way back into the top 10. And the trending recent releases tell a similar story, with visual novels like Magical Princess and old-school turn-based strategy games like Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era gaining traction over multiplayer titles trying to lean into streamability like Kiln or Sledding Game.

For so many of us, the market for live-service, multiplayer-focused titles has become oversaturated. What we’re looking for in our next game is something we can enjoy in our downtime, often alone, and certainly without needing to align schedules with a group. Games like Stardew Valley or Pokopia, which give a blend of both options, are a particularly nice sweet spot here. Speaking for myself, I do enjoy playing games with my friends, particularly those who live too far away to meet up often in person. But more times than not, when I pick up a controller, it’s for some solid restorative alone time. And it seems like many gamers agree that the very best new games are the ones that offer an engaging single-player experience.

What do you think about the rise of live-service & multiplayer-focused games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!