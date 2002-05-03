‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Into Huge September Sales

Last month was a pretty big one for Sony -- and it's not hard to see why. Marvel's Spider-Man has made huge strides for superhero-licensed video games; and now numbers reported by the NPD Group indicate just how successful he's become.

The numbers just came off the line, and to no one's surprise, Spider-Man easily took the number one sales position. In fact, Insomniac Games' title has also become the game with the highest launch month dollar sales for any PlayStation exclusive title in history. It even topped what God of War did back in April. It's the third highest-selling title for 2018, right behind Far Cry 5 and God of War.

To put things into further perspective, NPD noted that Spider-Man managed to get 37 percent higher first month sales than all previously released games featuring the wall-crawler put together. Yep, even releases like Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.

But Spidey wasn't the only game to make waves. NBA 2K19 scored a solid second place position, and became the game with the highest launch month sales for any sports game in history. This includes all previously released FIFA and Madden games, as well as all sports titles leading back to 1995, when the NPD started tracking sales. It's become the fifth best selling game of the year, and holds the biggest launch in 2K Sports' history.

Following close behind in third was Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which fared very well in its own right compared to last year's Origins; and FIFA 19 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 4 did pretty good with a seventh place debut on the list, followed by Super Mario Party in ninth. And the list also has a number of familiar titles, including Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

You can see the full report above. Meanwhile, here's the top twenty list for September:

Marvel's Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey FIFA 19 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Madden NFL 19 Forza Horizon 4 Destiny 2 Super Mario Party NHL 19 Dragon Quest XI WWE 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft

We'll have more specific system sales numbers soon.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.