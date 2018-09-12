Jessica Jones Exists in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

Marvel’s Spider-Man has created one of the most vast and famously-populated open worlds of the generation, and this version of Marvel’s New York City is packed with superhero super-stars. Today, we learned that Jessica Jones is out investigating crimes and beating up bad guys just like Spider-Man, and even though the two don’t meet in the game, you’re more than welcome to stop by her makeshift office. Check out part of this photo from Reddit user “yegan_d:”

Look, we said it was a “makeshift” office. Jones has never been one for pomp, or nice things, so it’s absolutely fitting that her office would be signposted with a literal cardboard sign behind some iron bars. It’s grim, it’s ugly, but you know what? It’s practical.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is absolutely packed with these kinds of references and Easter eggs. If you’re looking for a sign or indication that your favorite Marvel hero exists in this game world, you’re probably going to find something. This game sold millions right out of the gate, and when you put a game into the hands of that many people, and let them loose on the internet, all of the secrets are going to spill out in mere hours. It’s astounding that, days later, we’re still finding new surprises and Easter eggs that we haven’t seen yet.

You may have missed quite a few of these. There’s a hilarious Daredevil Easter egg featuring a business card with braille writing. Spider-Man makes a joke about this that may or may not be offensive — we can’t decide. There’s also a hidden Fantastic Four Easter egg in the opening moments of the game that, even if you’re eagle-eyed and watching, you probably missed.

It’s not just Marvel shoutouts, though. The developers at Insomniac Games are game-lovers through and through, and we even managed to find a nod to Fallout 3 in the game. It may sound far-fetched at first, but once you see what it is (or hear what it is), we think you’ll agree that the developers knew exactly what they were doing.

What have you seen that no one else has seen? Have you discovered an Easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man that no one is talking about? Let us know in the comments below, and maybe we’ll get to credit you in our next article!

