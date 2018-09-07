‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Characters Play ‘Pokemon Go’

The Pokemon Go craze extends beyond the limits of the real world, apparently, and we discovered that some people within the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe are playing Pokemon Go as well!

As you play through Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll be able to check in on a certain social network on your phone. This is basically like the in-game version of Twitter, or Facebook. Everyone has a user-name alias, and they all chat back and forth about life in New York, and the various goings on between Spider-Man and his enemies. Typically these serve as hilarious slice-of-life vignettes, and we see a lot of Jonah Jameson fans weigh in as well. One of the posts is from a user who just wants to play some freaking Pokemon Go.

Check out the screen-cap below:

“Anyone else think the wifi in Central Park has been spotty recently?” “It’s Central Park, man,” another user responds.” “Shouldn’t you be enjoying nature? #Millennials” Our gamer friend gets a little indignant, and response, “Hey! There’s a spawn near the playground and I need it to finish my evolution in that mobile game I love so much. Also I’m 50…jerk!”

And the kicker is this dude’s alias, which is “MonsterCatcherGuy.” They couldn’t call out Pokemon Go for obvious reasons here, but we know exactly what they’re talking about. And it wasn’t long ago that we wrote a story about a grandpa who was so obssesed with playing Pokemon Go, he spent over $1,000 a month on the game, and rode around town with 11 phones rigged up to evolve his Pokemon faster! He puts this guy to shame. You can read more about him here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is full of these “every day normal life” moments, and that’s exactly what makes this one of the best open worlds we’ve ever played in. When you go around New York City, you feel like you understand the city and the people living there. They’re normal. They hang out on the rooftops and listen to music. They do yoga in the park. They complain about the government and indulge in conspiracy theories. They play Pokemon Go in Central Park.

What other funny Easter eggs have you encountered while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!