‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Reaches Nine Million Copies Sold On PlayStation 4

Ever since its release last year, we knew that Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 would be a colossal hit. It’s easily the best video game based on the wall-crawler to date; and its open world gives you tons to do- and that’s before you get to the DLC that was released in the subsequent months.

So it should be no surprise, then, that it’s become one of the biggest sellers- if not the biggest- on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release sent earlier today, Sony confirmed that Spider-Man has set a huge sales record, becoming the fastest-selling exclusive title for the platform in history. “Marvel’s Spider-Man, launched in September 2018, has cumulatively sold through more than 9 million copies worldwide as of November 25, 2018,” the company noted. And who knows, with holiday sales, it may have already cleared ten million copies.

James Stevenson, community manager for Insomniac Games, took to Twitter to confirm the sell-through count on the game, and thanked the fans for their help in making it, well, amazing. You can see the tweet and congratulatory GIF below.

Sony @PlayStation just announced that as of 11/25 #SpiderManPS4 has sold-through over 9 million copies. Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/uZ5ejZ5082 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) January 8, 2019

Fans have since responded in kind, appreciative of the game’s feats.

The game is gonna reach 12m atleast mark my words! pic.twitter.com/2sE5w1PHwl — Ultra Light Drifter (@BigChungusRocks) January 8, 2019

Thanks for the awesome game <3 — Bizzy (@Bizzy05276586) January 8, 2019

DAMN! Congrats! — Eric Neustadter (e) (@thevowel) January 8, 2019

I continue to play it every single day. Such an amazing story! pic.twitter.com/RR8sHfTrHL — TNovix (@TNovix) January 8, 2019

No, thank you for making such a fun and amazing game! — ℚ𝕦𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕣 (@45Quinn) January 8, 2019

Even God of War director Cory Barlog had something to say…

Congratulations you wonderful web-slinging bastards!!! ❤️❤️❤️🍻🍻🍻 — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎄#CREATE (@corybarlog) January 8, 2019

We’re not quite sure what the team has planned next for the game, as it’s already released a slew of outfits for our hero over the past few months, along with three additional DLC chapters. But whatever they’re doing next, they’ve given us true believers a fun trip. Thanks for everything, guys!

You can check out Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro now. Want to know why we love it so much? Check out our review!

Want to talk more about the web-slinger’s greatest video game adventures? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!