‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Reveals Shocking “White Spider” Suit Origins

The Advanced Suit, or “White Spider” suit, has become Spider-Man‘s newest iconic uniform thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man. It’s almost impossible to imagine how a creative team could take Spider-Man’s suit and recreate it yet again into something new and visually appealing without going over the top, but Insomniac Games has done it. But what of the suit’s origins? Spider-Man’s new suit, more exactly how it came to be, was kept under strict secrecy leading up to launch, and now we know why.

WARNING: There will be mild, early-game spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man below. If you haven’t played the game yet, and you want to go into it completely fresh, now would be the time to turn away!

Early on in the game players will learn that Peter Parker works for Otto Octavius. This was a huge secret prior to launch. We always knew that Peter Parker was a budding scientist of sorts, but we had no idea what his actual job was, or who he worked for. Fans speculated that he worked for Oscorp, or perhaps Tony Stark. As it turns out, he works for one of the most infamous figures in Spider-Man lore, and it was Otto himself who designed Spider-Man’s new suit!

Otto walks in on Peter as he’s repairing his classic Spider-Man suit. Unable to hide the costume behind him, Peter begins to prepare his confession and admit that he’s Spider-Man. That’s when Otto chimes in, and claims that now he understands why Peter Parker is always running late and distracted — he’s working as Spider-Man’s technician on the side! Octavius believes that Peter is using his creative and engineering talents to create gadgets and armor for Spider-Man, and he decides that he’s going to help out.

After this close call, Parker later returns to Otto’s lab to discover brand new designs for the White Spider suit. These come compliments of Otto himself, who tells Peter that he saw a few areas where the design could be improved. This includes several new areas around the suit which provide additional armor and protection. Basically, anywhere you see white, a hi-tech material has been integrated into the suit to absorb impact, provide a barrier when skidding across walls and roads, and protection from gunfire.

It’s wildly ironic, if you think about it. The man who becomes perhaps the most notorious villain in the Spider-Man canon, in this game, is a mentor to Peter Parker and goes out of his way to help Spider-Man — without knowing it. At any rate, we understand why Insomniac Games wanted to keep Peter Parker’s jobs under wraps, and we understand why the origin of the Advanced Suit was such a highly guarded secret!

