Marvel Star Brie Larson Jokes About Becoming one of The Last of Us' Clickers

The Last of Us is returning tonight with its fourth episode, and everyone seems to be enjoying the new HBO series, including some of your favorite celebrities. Many big names have taken to social media to react to the new show, which stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie. In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, which is based on the game of the same name, most of the population has become infected with a parasitic fungal infection that turns them into zombie-like creatures. "Clickers" are people who have been infected for at least one year, so the fungus has spread all over their bodies. Recently, Marvel star Brie Larson took to Twitter to joke about becoming a clicker.

"Promise this won't turn me into a Clicker from #TheLastofUs? 🍄," Larson wrote on Twitter with a photo of a tasty (and hopefully not dangerous) looking meal. You can check out the post below:

Promise this won’t turn me into a Clicker from #TheLastofUs? 🍄 pic.twitter.com/idXUqMWE5O — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 5, 2023

What Will Happen in The Last of Us Episode 4?

The Last of Us' fourth episode will see Joel and Ellie ending up in Kansas City, Missouri. The duo is expected to find themselves in the crosshairs of Kathleen, who is played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey. HBO describes her character as "the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement." Kathleen is an original character created by showrunner and writer Craig Mazin, who expanded upon and deviated from the source material with an entirely new story for Bill and Frank in Episode 3. Kathleen's faction is inspired by the video game's territorial Hunters, named for hunting "tourists" who trespass in the former Pittsburgh QZ.

What Is Brie Larson's Next Marvel Project?

As for Larson, the actor made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019, and she went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was recently seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her next Marvel project, The Marvels, is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. In addition to Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), the movie will also feature Captain Marvel's old friend Nick Fury who is played by Samuel L. Jackson.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

