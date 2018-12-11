EXCLUSIVE: ‘Marvel Strike Force’ Introducing Green Goblin, Carnage and ‘Into the Spiderverse’s’ Miles Morales

The mobile world of Marvel Strike Force is getting shaken up by some huge elements as three new characters will be joining the game soon — including one familiar face from the forthcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales, who takes center stage in the animated film opening this week, is joining FoxNext’s hit mobile game starting tomorrow, December 11, bringing his Spidey sense and superpowers into the mix.

If you haven’t played Marvel Strike Force yet, you can download it here for iOS devices, and here for Android. It’s free-to-play! Here’s the game’s description to remind you what it’s all about:

“In Marvel Strike Force, ready for battle alongside allies and arch-rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game for your iPhone or iPad. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it! Lead the charge by assembling your ultimate squad, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Loki, Venom, Captain America and Iron Man, as you enter strategic combat against an all-new enemy threat. It’s time to fight! Gather your squad and prepare for the battle to save Earth!”

Say Hello To Miles Morales!

First up is Miles, a hero that Spidey fans are sure to instantly recognize — especially in his awesome suit!

The team at FoxNext noted, “With the spider-like superpowers of his predecessor, Spider-Man (Miles Morales) is the next teen hero arriving in the Marvel universe to fend off enemies with enhanced strength and agility. His Spider-Senses warn him of danger all around him, allowing him to throw a venom strike, paralyzing anyone with his touch. He’s surely an iconic Super Hero to have on your side as you battle the upcoming villains in Marvel Strike Force.” But Miles isn’t the only one joining the party, as two of Spidey’s greatest adversaries are also coming soon…

It’s Green Goblin’s Turn (Soon)

Fans will instantly recognize Green Goblin, a villain that gets around on a glider and hurls pumpkin bombs at his opponents. “Next up, Miles Morales’s archenemy, the maniacal Super Villain Green Goblin. His superhuman strength, reflexes, endurance and healing rate make him a foe to be wary of. Players need to watch out for his variety of bizarre devices as they battle against the amoral industrialist in Marvel Strike Force,” FoxNext explained. You can see him in action in the screenshots below. But be careful…it’s not a pretty face.

Green Goblin is coming “soon”.

And last but not least, let’s reintroduce an old, ahem, “friend.”

There’s Always Time For Carnage

Carnage is finally entering the picture. This devastating foe promises to leave an impact with his devastating powers!

“Lastly, the alien symbiote Carnage enters the MARVEL Strike Force universe. Carnage’s bloodthirsty nature paired with his ability to change his body into a variety of vicious weapons means danger for anyone crossing his path.”

His screens can be seen below. And as you can see…you probably shouldn’t get on his bad side. Because, well, that’s all there really is.

Carnage is also coming “soon.”

And don’t forget to catch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on December 14!