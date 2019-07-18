Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Is Adding Cyclops and Colossus as Free DLC Characters

Today, during a special Comic-Con San Diego panel, Marvel announced that Cyclops and Colossus will be added to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order as free DLC characters. That’s right, zero extra cost. However, they won’t be available for launch tomorrow. Rather, they will come on August 30, which is a little far, but hey, it’s free. That said, other DLC characters will cost money.

That wasn’t the only announcement shared during the panel though. Marvel Games and Nintendo also revealed Loki will be a playable character at launch, something we knew because we reviewed the game, but something the public wasn’t made aware of. But wait, there’s more. Marvel Games also announced that Marvel Knights are coming to the game as paid DLC characters.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is poised to launch tomorrow on the Nintendo Switch and the Switch only. Be on the lookout for our review, which is going live very soon. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Nintendo:

