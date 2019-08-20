Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Marvel Knights DLC Details Revealed

Marvel Knights come to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order in September. The Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC will be released on September 30th. Nintendo Europe revealed new details about what will be included in the DLC pack.

The Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC adds Blade, Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Morbius the Living Vampire to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3‘s roster of playable characters. The DLC will also add a new Infinity Rift, a new Endurance Mode, and a new Gauntlet mode, which presents players will a series of co-op challenges.

The DLC is the first of three announced for the game as part of its Expansion Pass. Here’s the full description from the Nintendo website:

“Prepare for Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire! This DLC pack, part of the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass, will add Blade, Moon Knight, Morbius and The Punisher as playable characters. In Gauntlet Mode, up to four players* take on an intense series of co-op challenges in rapid succession to earn rewards. Players can find out how long they can last in Endurance Mode and see how high they make it on the online ranking board, then discover a mysterious new Infinity Rift.”

While Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire is the first paid DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, it will be preceded by the game’s first free DLC. The X-Men Colossus and Cyclops, ally NPCs in the base game, will become playable characters via free DLC releasing August 30th. Future paid DLC will add more X-Men characters and content to the game, as well as the Fantastic Four.

ComicBook.com gave Marvel Ultimate 3: The Black Order high praise when the game released in July. From the review, “The scope of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is impressive. The story is all about fan service, but its fun, enjoyable fan service. The game is fun solo, though multiplayer is ideal. The drop-in, drop-out multiplayer makes that a breeze, and the Switch’s portability and connectivity make it easy to find opportunities to play. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a grand, action-packed celebration of the Marvel Universe that fans won’t want to miss out on.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now for Nintendo Switch.